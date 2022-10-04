Gwen Stefani Admits She Still 'Melts' When Reminiscing On Her & Blake Shelton's First Public Date

She still gets butterflies! When Gwen Stefani appeared on the Monday, October 3, episode of Kelly Clarkson's talk show, they took a few minutes to look back at some of the blonde beauty's best fashion moments — and she couldn't help but smile when they displayed a gorgeous scarlet red gown she wore in 2016.

"That was my first public date with Blake Shelton," she revealed of the event she wore the dress for. "It was that night."