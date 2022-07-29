Counting On fans have had enough of Anna Duggar. Social media users took to the Internet to slam the mother-of-seven after she 'liked' a tweet by Tucker Carlson bashing pharmaceutical companies and seemingly taking a shot at the use of antidepressants.

"Drugs aren't the answer to every human problem," the conservative political pundit wrote on Monday, July 25. "People are more than just a collection of chemicals. They're human beings. They have souls. If they're sad or sick, Pfizer may not be the solution."