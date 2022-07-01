Josh Duggar May Face 'Civil Commitment' After Completing 12 Year Prison Sentence

Passed by Congress and signed into law by former President George W. Bush in 2006, The Walsh Act was written to protect minors from being victims of sexual crimes committed by past sex offenders.

The statute calls for "all inmates with a history of sexual offenses be reviewed and evaluated prior to release." Following the evaluation and subsequent results, the act demands that "those who are at high risk of committing new sexual offenses will be subject to civil commitment after their current sentence expires."

ANNA DUGGAR DRAGGED AFTER CELEBRATING THE 14 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF HER ENGAGEMENT TO JOSH DUGGAR