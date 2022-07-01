Josh Duggar May Face 'Civil Commitment' After Completing 12 Year Prison Sentence
Inside his new life behind bars.
Josh Duggar was sentenced to serve roughly 12 and a half years in prison after being found guilty of receiving and possessing what authorities described as some of the "worst of the worst" child pornography. But according to The Walsh Act, the embattled television personality could find himself locked up for longer than his mandated 151 months.
Passed by Congress and signed into law by former President George W. Bush in 2006, The Walsh Act was written to protect minors from being victims of sexual crimes committed by past sex offenders.
The statute calls for "all inmates with a history of sexual offenses be reviewed and evaluated prior to release." Following the evaluation and subsequent results, the act demands that "those who are at high risk of committing new sexual offenses will be subject to civil commitment after their current sentence expires."
This means that Duggar will have to prove to medical professionals he is not at risk for reoffending or he could remain in state custody, which could then result in being involuntarily committed to a mental health facility.
As OK! previously reported, the Counting On alum was transported from Washington County Jail to FCI Seagoville in Texas on Monday, June 27. The prison is also known as a "Sex Offender Management Program (SOMP) institution," meaning nearly half of the inmates incarcerated there have been convicted of sex-related crimes. The institution offers rehabilitation options for inmates.
FCI Seagoville also does not allow conjugal visits and has strict "non-contact" rules for visitation, meaning Duggar will not be allowed to hug or take photos with his wife and children throughout his sentence. (Josh and Anna Duggar share seven children — Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 8 months.)
"Physical contact of any kind, to include an embrace at the beginning or the conclusion of the visit, will not be permitted," the prison's visitation plan documents read. "Plexiglas barriers between inmate and visitors will be utilized to prevent contact."