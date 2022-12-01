'Disappointed' Fans Insist 'Good Morning America' Speaks Up After Costars Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Alleged Affair Exposed
Good Morning America has seemingly ignored costars T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s alleged affair.
After the Thursday, December 1, scheduled programming proceeded as usual, many viewers grew angry to see the dynamic duo hosting the broadcast as if their names weren’t bolded across headlines alongside their apparent extramarital relationship.
“So y’all not gonna talk about the elephant in the room? 👀,” one user commented beneath one of GMA’s Instagram posts on Thursday, as another added, “I just want to know if your co-anchors are getting fired for having work relations and bring trifling 😂.”
While most people were just “here for the comments about the cheating scandal,” others felt outright angered about how the talk show has handled the situation thus far.
“GMA should suspend them both, or get rid of them! It’s a family show! GMA also paid for there tryst in London! No comments from GMA is disappointing," an upset fan of the famed broadcast expressed, while another quipped, "They both need to be draagggggeedd in the media for their blatant hypocrisy! 😂 #TJHOLMESWRECKER."
Others can't even seem to believe the co-anchors showed up for GMA's live show this morning as if nothing happened at all.
"The way I just gasped seeing Amy Robach and TJ Holmes hosting GMA3 after this affair scandal. Why did I think they wouldn’t be there," an amused viewer wrote in a Twitter post.
Some fans of the news anchors remained respectful toward the sneaky stars, even after the alleged romance's dirty details came to light.
"Mad support for Amy and TJ. People should mind their business," one individual stated.
While GMA has continued their regular content, Robach and Holmes both conveniently deactivated their Instagram accounts.
As for Robach's marital demise, Shue removed all traces of his soon-to-be ex-wife from his social media and their divorce has crept up onto the horizon.
"Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer," a friend of Robach spilled to a news outlet on Thursday afternoon. "They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up."
Holmes' wife, Marilee Fiebig, also reportedly moved out of their shared home in August.