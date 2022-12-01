SEE YA! Andrew Shue Wipes Wife Amy Robach From Social Media After 'GMA' Star Is Exposed For Alleged Affair With T.J. Holmes
Good riddance, Amy Robach.
Andrew Shue cleared his Instagram of photos featuring his wife after the Good Morning America star’s alleged affair with her co-anchor T.J. Holmes made headlines on Wednesday, November 30.
As the Melrose Place alum freed his profile from traces of his spouse, Robach and Holmes both deactivated their Instagram accounts altogether.
News broke of the GMA stars’ rumored infidelity after the dynamic duo was photographed seemingly holding hands in an Uber before stopping for drinks and sharing laughs at an Irish pub in Times Square.
In mid-November, Holmes — who has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010 — and Robach, who tied the knot with Shue that same year, enjoyed an intimate weekend getaway. Cameras even caught the father-of-three flirtatiously patting his mistress’ behind as she loaded up the trunk of a car.
Before their relationship hit headlines, Shue and Robach used to boast about their deeply shared love all over social media.
“Through the rain – by the river – a run to celebrate life – Amy shows us all how to live – everyday – We are the luckiest!” the father-of-one — who shares son Nathaniel, 26, with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney — wrote in a post from October 2020. Robach also has two kids, Ava, 19, and Annie, 15, from a previous marriage with Tim McIntosh.
Prior to news of the couple's divorce following Robach's alleged infidelity, she and Shue previously gushed over their ability to maintain a healthy blended family.
“At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together. And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding,” Shue told US Weekly in 2017, adding, “I was like, ‘Oh, they’re never going to fight,’ but their feisty and I like that. They’re always challenging me. I remember the first time I met Ava, she challenged me to a race. It’s not quintessential like, ‘We’re going to go do girl things.’ It’s been nice to have both sides.”
Robach followed up her husband's statements with the secret to making the most of their time with their combined three children.
“We spend money on experiences and not material things. Those things can get forgotten about,” the 49-year-old explained at the time. “Seeing a Broadway show with my girls for Christmas instead of getting them clothes turned out to be one of the most meaningful ways to spend my money and time. Memories can’t be broken or returned.”
GMA, Shue, Robach, Holmes and his wife have all yet to comment on the alleged affair.