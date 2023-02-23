Fans Slam Jennifer Lopez After Her Real Skin Texture Is Exposed In Photoshop Glitch: 'It's Wrong To Use Filters'
Jennifer Lopez has some explaining to do.
The JLo Beauty founder took part in a recent ad campaign for the sports drink BODYARMOR on TikTok, and it appeared she needed the help of a filter to hide the natural texture of her skin, as fans got a glimpse of her bare complexion when the photoshop aid seemingly glitched during the clip.
“Tell me you go to the gym without telling me you go to the gym,” Lopez, who rocked hot pink cycling shorts and a sports bra, said to the camera before taking a swig of the hydrating liquid.
However, a different version of the clip soon began to make the rounds.
“A friend sent me a screen recording of the unfiltered version of this ad from Tik Tok. I prefer that over this filtered version. She’s 53, she has wrinkles, be real about it on here too," one user wrote in the comments section.
“Why are most of her videos always with a filter? I mean show your skin texture, why always hide it?” a second person noted of the actress' editing habits. “I mean for her age she still looks amazing.”
“Y’all she sells skincare of course it’s wrong to use filters," another person added, while an additional fan said, “When she tells everyone it’s olive oil and it’s really a filter 😏😂.”
While the last comment seemed to have been made in jest, Lopez has attributed her glowing skin the to the cooking ingredient in the past. “It’s a secret I’ve used over the years because it really does work," the newlywed, who married Ben Affleck last year, said in a 2020 interview.
"One of the big things I would encourage everybody to do from the time they’re 15 years old, even younger, is wear sunscreen every day," she also noted of the cornerstone of her skincare routine. “They use moisturizers, but they don’t put on sunscreen every day. That is something I have done from the time I was 22 years old.”
Page Six conducted the 2020 interview with Lopez.