Prince Harry Reveals Prince William Wasn't His Best Man At 2018 Wedding

Prince Harry revealed some juicy details about his relationship with older brother Prince William in his new book, Spare.

Though the two were close, William, 40, wasn't his best man at his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle. Instead, Harry picked his "old friend" Charlie to take on the role.

“I asked what was really happening," the 38-year-old wrote in his memoir. "Was he sulking because he wasn’t my best man? Was he annoyed because I had asked my old friend Charlie instead? (The Royal Family announced Willy was the best man as they had done with me when he and Kate got married. Did that have something to do with it?)."