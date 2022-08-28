Fans Speculate Khloé Kardashian Underwent Liposuction After Noticing An Odd Detail About Her Belly Button
Khloé Kardashian has been hitting the gym and working on her revenge body following Tristan Thompson's bombshell paternity scandal, but some fans think she may have had some help.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum took to her Instagram Story to show off her flat tummy and fabulous curves when several followers noticed a strange detail about her belly button, leading them to speculate she may have had liposuction.
As the reality star stunned in a gray, two-piece swimwear set from Saks Fifth Avenue, Kardashian fans pointed out that her navel appeared to be oddly shaped, with some attributing it to potential scarring from a tummy tuck procedure.
"A failed one if that’s what her belly button looks like now, it looks folded," one fan wrote.
However, a second user seemed confident the look was due to liposuction, noting that Kylie Jenner's makeup artist "has the same belly button" after undergoing the fat removing procedure. Several others chimed in their agreement.
"I wonder if her bellybutton looks more normal if she’s not sucking in so much," a third added. "You can see some loose skin on her hip I’m surprised she didn’t photoshop it out."
Others claimed there could be a natural reason for her belly button's unique look — motherhood! The famed television personality announced her pregnancy with her daughter, True, who she shares with Thompson, back in 2017.
"I wonder if it has something to do with her pregnancy?" a fan asked. "I know that can change your body a lot."
Another commenter concurred, noting, "They don’t always readjust your belly button, sometimes it is left if skin is being taken from elsewhere. Chances are she had lipo and a mini tt [tummy tuck] long before falling pregnant and that’s what has given her this odd shaped belly button."
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian opened up about her history with plastic surgery and the constant rumors swirling that she's had more work done in an appearance on Amanda Hirsch's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.
“It did used to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy,'” she explained at the time. "It offended me. I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that. I’ve had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. … I don’t care to lie about it."