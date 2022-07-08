On Thursday, July 7, The Kardashians star shared photos of all the flowers she received from her loved ones for her birthday after returning from a trip with some of her siblings and their kids. The long list of people who sent the Good American cofounder bouquets includes Scott Disick, Simon Huck, Kendall Jenner — and her on-and-off flame, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter True.

Though Kardashian — who is rumored tot be quietly seeing a private equity investor — tagged her pals' Instagram accounts alongside the flowers they each sent her, she slyly linked Thompson's account on a photo showing a row of pink and red peonies, which she said are her favorite flowers, placed in a long line down the center of her dining table.

"Thank you," she simply wrote alongside the photo, before seemingly deleting the snap and reposting two photos of the flowers sans any mention of Thompson.