Oh No, Khlo!Fans Troll Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Being On Good Terms With Cheating Tristan Thompson After Posting & Deleting Clue
Khloé Kardashian is taking the heat for appearing to be on good terms with her cheating ex after posting and quickly deleting a photo hinting at their relationship status.
Following a tumultuous year that saw the reality star and Tristan Thompson secretly reconcile and break up yet again after the NBA pro's paternity scandal made headlines in December 2021, fans are convinced Kardashian accidentally dropped a hint that the womanizer is back in her good graces.
On Thursday, July 7, The Kardashians star shared photos of all the flowers she received from her loved ones for her birthday after returning from a trip with some of her siblings and their kids. The long list of people who sent the Good American cofounder bouquets includes Scott Disick, Simon Huck, Kendall Jenner — and her on-and-off flame, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter True.
Though Kardashian — who is rumored tot be quietly seeing a private equity investor — tagged her pals' Instagram accounts alongside the flowers they each sent her, she slyly linked Thompson's account on a photo showing a row of pink and red peonies, which she said are her favorite flowers, placed in a long line down the center of her dining table.
"Thank you," she simply wrote alongside the photo, before seemingly deleting the snap and reposting two photos of the flowers sans any mention of Thompson.
Kardashian likely hoped online sleuths didn't notice the subtle move, but she would be mistaken. Reddit fans were quick to address the new photo, with some thinking it was a clue that the exes are back on while others simply expressed their disapproval of the mother-of-one praising the athlete.
"She does this every time. She ease's everyone into Trashcan with whatever gift her got her before she comes out publicly with him," one annoyed online user pointed out, per The Sun. "They are together, just give it some time. Clearly she does NOT learn and I'm done feeling bad for her at this point."
Another emphasized, "Can we all collectively just give up on the idea she will cut ties with Tristan? Because she never will. I’m f**king over it," as a third wrote, "She will never learn."
Kardashian's not-so-subtle social media fail comes weeks after she and Thompson met up for an awkward reunion, going for lunch as a family-of-three and hugging goodbye when they left, per the outlet.
As OK! reported, Thompson conceived his baby boy, Theo, with Maralee Nichols in March 2021 while celebrating his 30th birthday. He was still dating Kardashian at the time.
Despite appearing to be going strong after their low-key reconciliation, everything came crashing down at the end of last year when Nichols' paternity suit was brought to light, with Thompson eventually admitting he fathered the little boy after demanding a paternity test.
