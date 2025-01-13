Farrah Abraham Reveals She Won't Be Returning to 'Teen Mom' Due to Budget Constraints: 'The Network Does Not Care About the Fans'
Farrah Abraham departed Teen Mom in 2018 and, unfortunately for any fans hoping she’d return for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, she recently confirmed that will not be happening.
Taking to her Instagram Story on January 12, the reality icon explained producers of the show have been making her “wait” for “months,” but “decided… they do not have the budget” to bring her back. “I asked for you all and the network does not care about the fans but their own pockets,” she revealed. Wishing her best to “those who never overcame but went broke,” the starlet went on to claim the women who replaced her on the franchise are “severely underpaid.”
“Supporters look at my life compared to what you get on TV,” she exclaimed. “You deserve greater TV to watch. I will make it happen.”
On the Monday, March 18, 2018, episode of Teen Mom OG — which was the last episode she appeared on — Abraham got into an explosive on-screen confrontation with executive producer Morgan J. Freeman.
During the segment, Freeman and another producer drove to Abraham’s house in order to talk about her treatment of the crew and her work in the adult entertainment industry. They decided if she were going to continue on Teen Mom OG, she would have to give up money she made on the side.
When Freeman questioned why she would treat someone that way, Abraham fought back, insisting she is compassionate.
“I am so understanding” she said at the time. “I am working my a-- off just like everyone. I respect a lot of people who respect me … I mean, you’re doing other Teen Moms, she can just go bounce around and annoy the s--- out of everybody else.”
He went on to note she was the only star who “had a problem” and [was] “difficult.”
Freeman then brought up her adult work, reminding Abraham she said she was no longer going to do any of that.
“Nobody’s here to cast judgement on anything, but if you choose to work in the adult industry, we can’t continue to film your story for Teen Mom,” Freeman shared. “This was a conversation that happened above me, without me, and has been given to me to come bring to you … It’s basically a decision where we’re asking you. You have had this critical role from 16 & Pregnant all the way to this. No one’s saying that you can’t do this. It’s just that if you’re going to go down that path, we can’t keep shooting this path.”
Later in the episode, she called him and said the adult work was “more beneficial," adding, "I will always continue to do that, regardless if it’s my own show, not on MTV anymore. There are so many paths for me in my life. H---, I’m only 26.”
Freeman responded by telling her to do “whatever is right for her and her family,” leading Abraham to tell them they’d hear from her lawyers. Abraham was not seen again on Teen Mom OG after that. She did end up making an appearance on an episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion in 2022 where she got into it with Cheyenne Floyd.