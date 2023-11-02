16 of the Fastest Divorces in Hollywood: From a 55-Hour Marriage to a 122-Day Union

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters surprised everyone with their wedding announcement in 2020, decades after their first meeting.

The marriage did not last, as she confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter they decided to split 12 days after their secret wedding.

"We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another," she said. "Life is a journey, and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

They remain friends even after the divorce.