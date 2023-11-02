16 of the Fastest Divorces in Hollywood: From a 55-Hour Marriage to a 122-Day Union
55 Hours: Britney Spears and Jason Alexander
Britney Spears and Jason Alexander tied the knot at Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on January 3, 2004. But 55 hours later, the "Everytime" singer filed annulment papers, revealing that she "lacked understanding of her actions to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage."
4 Days: Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike
In 2019, Nicolas Cage wed Erika Koike in Las Vegas after one year of dating.
After four days, Cage filed for divorce following their public argument and stated that they were both intoxicated when they held the ceremony.
9 Days: Cher and Gregg Allman
Following her divorce from Sonny Bono, Cher moved on with The Allman Brothers Band member Gregg Allman on July 9, 1975. Their quick union in a chapel in Las Vegas led to an immediate nullification of their marriage due to Gregg's addiction issues.
Despite their divorce, they share their son, Elijah Blue Allman.
9 Days: Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman
On November 14, 1998, Carmen Electra married Dennis Rodman in a ceremony in Sin City. Nine days later, AP News confirmed the former NBA star filed for an annulment, citing "fraud" and "unsound mind" when they wed.
Over two decades after the failed marriage, the Baywatch actress issued a warning via People not to get married in Las Vegas.
12 Days: Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters surprised everyone with their wedding announcement in 2020, decades after their first meeting.
The marriage did not last, as she confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter they decided to split 12 days after their secret wedding.
"We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another," she said. "Life is a journey, and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."
They remain friends even after the divorce.
12 Days: Jana Kramer and Johnathon Schaech
Jana Kramer and Johnathon Schaech were only a married couple for 12 days after an intimate ceremony in her Michigan home. They marked one of their most recent reunions on the country singer's "Whine Down" podcast, during which they revealed why they split.
"We were two very unhealed souls who came together," Kramer said. "I was trying to fill a void — and there was no way you could've ever filled my need for love."
14 Days: Tracey Edmonds and Eddie Murphy
Tracey Edmonds and Eddie Murphy welcomed in the 2008 new year with a bang as they wed in French Polynesia at that time. Despite their jaw-dropping beachfront ceremony, the pair did not make their wedding official due to a lack of an official marriage certificate.
They broke up two weeks later.
"After much consideration and discussion, we have jointly decided that we will forego having a legal ceremony as it is not necessary to define our relationship further," the pair penned in a joint statement. "While the recent symbolic union in Bora Bora was representative of our deep love, friendship and respect that we have for one another on a spiritual level, we have decided to remain friends."
18 Days: Mario Lopez and Ali Landry
Mario Lopez and Ali Landry took their relationship to the next level when they held an intimate wedding in Puerto Vallarta on April 24, 2004. They ended their years-long romance with a divorce 18 days after the ceremony.
In her candid interview with host Leone McLaughlin on the "Unfolding Leadership" podcast, Landry expressed how grateful she felt that their marriage did not last because Lopez cheated on her.
"Not even a week [after the wedding] I found out it was like a Tiger Woods situation," she revealed. "It was cheating across the board."
18 Days: Sinead O'Connor and Barry Herridge
Sinead O'Connor divorced Barry Herridge 18 days after their drive-thru Las Vegas wedding in December 2011 because she thought he was "too nice to do so."
"Within 3 hours of the ceremony being over the marriage was kyboshed by the behaviour of certain people in my husband's life," she wrote in a blog.
They dated again afterward, only to call it quits for good months later.
39 Days: Jeremy Thomas and Drew Barrymore
On March 20, 1994, Drew Barrymore wed Jeremy Thomas after six weeks of dating. But as quickly as they dated and got married, things also abruptly ended between them.
The pair finalized their divorce in 1995, the same year Barrymore called the Los Angeles bar owner "the devil" in her interview with Rolling Stone.
41 Days: Chad Johnson and Evelyn Lozada
Forty-one days after Chad Johnson and Evelyn Lozada's wedding in Miami, the Basketball Wives alum filed for divorce, citing the marriage was "irretrievably broken." The filing came three days after the former football star reportedly head-butted her, leading to her hospitalization.
"Domestic violence is not okay, and hopefully, my taking a stand will help encourage other women to break their silence as well," Lozada said hours after the filing.
72 Days: Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
Kim Kardashian made history when her $10 million ceremony with Kris Humphries became one of the most-watched episodes on reality TV after Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired the event.
But 72 days after the wedding, Kardashian divorced the NBA star.
107 Days: Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley
Cage also caught the heart of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. They wed ahead of the late King of Rock and Roll's 25th death anniversary in 2002.
The pair announced their divorce after 108 days, and their union was officially dissolved in May 2004.
121 Days: Amelia Warner and Colin Farrell
Despite their seven-year age gap, Amelia Warner and Colin Farrell wed in 2001, only to separate four months later.
According to Warner, their wedding was not legal at all.
"We didn't actually get married — it's not actually true. I think we've been too polite to deny it. We had a ceremony on a beach in Tahiti that was by no means legal, and we knew it wasn't," she went on.
122 Days: Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito tied the knot in December 2006 in South of France two months after they got engaged. Their relationship took a turn when the Welcome to Collinwood actress filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."
"The divorce was mutual and they've been separated for quite a while," a representative for Cooper clarified.