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FBI Raids Beverly Hills Mansion in Latest Twist of Eric Swalwell Sexual Misconduct Investigation

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Source: MEGA

An FBI raid added to Eric Swalwell's legal problems.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 7:04 a.m. ET

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Former Rep. Eric Swalwell’s legal woes don’t seem to be coming to a close any time soon, as FBI agents raided his glitzy Beverly Hills mansion on October 27.

The early-morning raid comes in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against the former California congressman. The allegations resulted in his resignation from Congress and withdrawing from the California gubernatorial race earlier this year.

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Five Women Have Come Forward With Allegations

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Image of Eric Swalwell
Source: MEGA

Eric Swalwell is the subject of multiple criminal investigations.

Agents searched the home for several hours. No arrests were made, and the FBI has provided no statement.

The FBI searched his Washington, D.C. home back in August and seized his electronics. Local investigations in California and Washington, D.C. remain ongoing.

Five different women, including one former staffer, have accused him of sexual misconduct or r---.

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'I Will Fight the Serious False Allegations Made Against Me'

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Source: MEGA

Eric Swalwell has denied all the charges.

Swalwell, 46, has denied all allegations. "I will fight the serious false allegations made against me," Swalwell he said in a statement when he resigned from Congress. "However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."

Swalwell faces a number of serious allegations. A former aide alleged that he sexually assaulted her twice, in 2019 and 2024. Other women have come forward with unwanted sexually explicit messages from him, and another staffer accused him of asking her for oral s--. Democratic influencer Ally Sammanco revealed that he sent her inappropriate naked photos and offered to help her with her resume.

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'You Know the Conclusion I've Come To? Men Suck'

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Source: MEGA

Eric Swalwell had been a rising Democratic star.

The scandal has taken a number of unusual twists and turns, including 2022 video of Swalwell wearing a robe and surrounded by young women on a swanky yacht.

Prior to the allegations, Swalwell had been a rising star in Democratic politics, including a role as a House manager in the impeachment of Donald Trump. Kathy Griffin admitted donating $10,000 to his campaign, and Rosie O’Donnell wrote him a letter, saying, "Bill Clinton broke my heart, and now you did too. You know the conclusion I’ve come to? Men suck."

'Don't Just Whip It Out'

Image of Eric Swalwell
Source: MEGA

Eric Swalwell's scandal led to blowback when Jesse Watters joked about it.

Not everyone has taken it seriously. Fox host Jesse Watters landed in hot water when he joked, “Don't just whip it out. Allegedly, he was just whipping it out. In a car. In broad daylight. In front of the intern. Like that's not the moment you do it! It has to be done in the moment of maybe some passion."

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