Politics Jesse Watters Criticized for Making Inappropriate Comment About Sexual Assault on Live TV Source: @THEFIVE/FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Fox News star Jesse Watters was widely condemned for 'disgusting' comments mocking sexual assault victims' Eric Swalwell claims. Lesley Abravanel April 14 2026, Published 4:24 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Fox News host Jesse Watters received backlash for comments he made on the Monday, April 13, episode of The Five regarding allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Ca.), who resigned from Congress and suspended his gubernatorial candidacy following explosive sexual assault allegations. Swalwell stated he was resigning to avoid being a distraction to his constituents and to address the allegations. While he admitted to "mistakes in judgment" and apologized to his family and staff, he has vehemently denied the most serious allegations, including the sexual assault claim, and pledged to fight them. While discussing allegations that Swalwell engaged in misconduct with an intern, Watters criticized the timing and location of the alleged incident rather than the act itself.

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Watters: Allegedly, he was just whipping it out in a car, in front of the intern. That's not the moment you do it. It has to be done in the moment—



Perino: Never with an intern. pic.twitter.com/ermx9l5PWw — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X Jesse Watters received backlash for reporting on Eric Swalwell resigning from Congress.

"Don't just whip it out," Watters said. "Allegedly, he was just whipping it out. In a car. In broad daylight. In front of the intern. Like that's not the moment you do it! It has to be done in the moment of maybe some passion." Co-host Dana Perino immediately interrupted, saying, "Never with an intern!" alluding to the fact that Watters married a former associate producer on his show, Emma DiGiovine. Their relationship began after Watters' divorce from his first wife, Noelle Watters, was initiated, following his disclosure of the new relationship to Fox.

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Source: @THEFIVE/FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Jesse Watters married a former associate producer on his show.

Jesse echoed her, saying, "Never with an intern!" while laughing. Watters shared on The Five that while trying to get to date him, he let the air out of her tires. When she found her car disabled, he offered her a lift, which she accepted. Viewers took to social media to express disgust at Watters' remarks, focusing on his apparent concern with the "discretion" of the behavior rather than the alleged misuse of power. “He’s mocking sexual assault,” wrote one critic.

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Comedian Gabe Sanchez wasn’t joking when he posted on X, “Jesse Watters is something of an expert when it comes to using cars to pursue women. He literally let the air out of his current wife's tires to get her alone. Worth noting, she was his associate producer at the time, and he was married to someone else.” “'The time to whip it out in front of the intern is right after letting the air out of her tires'--Jesse Waters,” quipped another.

Source: @THEFIVE/FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE; MEGA Jesse Watters has frequently faced accusations of misogyny and sexism due to his on-air commentary regarding women.