or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > jim carrey
OK LogoPHOTOS

16 Films Actors Regret Not Doing: From Jim Carrey's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' to Nicolas Cage's 'Lord of the Rings' and More

films actors regret not doing
Source: MEGA
By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Halle Berry – 'Speed'

halle berry speed
Source: MEGA

Admitting she "stupidly said no" to the role that eventually landed in the lap of up-and-coming Sandra Bullock, Halle Berry noted, "But in my defense, when I read the script, the bus didn’t leave the parking lot. I was like no, no, no, no. Then I see the movie and I’m like, ‘Arrrrghh.’"

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt – 'Bourne Identity'

brad pitt bourne identity
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt may have thought it was a good idea at the time but turning down the role of Bourne turned out to be the Pitts! Not only did the film he made instead, Spy Game, become very forgettable, Matt Damon made a mint and a career playing Bourne four more times.

Christina Applegate – 'Legally Blonde'

christina applegate legally blonde
Source: MEGA

A star on Married … with Children, Christina Applegate didn’t want to play Elle Woods in fear of being typecast as a "dumb blonde."

Acknowledging she should have said "Think Pink," Applegate said, "What a stupid move that was, right?" Lucky Reese Witherspoon did not have such a "dumb blonde" moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Jim Carrey – 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

jim carrey pirates of the caribbean
Source: MEGA

Johnny Depp’s quirky portrayal turned Captain Jack Sparrow into a beloved film character, but who knows what Jack would have been had Jim Carrey put his goofy but genius comedic touch on the scallywag role instead of playing a man with Godlike powers in Bruce Almighty.

Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Willis – 'Ghost'

bruce willis ghost
Source: MEGA

Even though then-wife Demi Moore landed the role of the ghost’s very alive wife Molly, Bruce Willis passed on the movie with a strange script, which Patrick Swayze eagerly accepted.

"I just didn’t get it," said Willis. "I said, ‘Hey, the guy’s dead. How are you gonna have a romance?’ Famous last words."

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Nicholson – 'The Godfather'

jack nicholson the godfather
Source: MEGA

Jack Nicholson passed on the chance to play Michael Corleone because he wasn’t Italian.

He said, "Back then I believed that Indians should play Indians and Italians should play Italians. There were a lot of actors who could have played Michael, myself included, but Al Pacino was Michael Corleone. I can’t think of a better compliment to pay him."

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Costner – 'Shawshank Redemption'

kevin costner shawshank redemption
Source: MEGA

Shawshank Redemption is one of the great classics, but Kevin Costner nixed the role for what he believed would be an even bigger blockbuster … the box-office bomb Waterworld. That left the juicy role opposite Morgan Freeman for a grateful Tim Robbins.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Pfeiffer – 'Silence of the Lambs'

michelle pfeiffer silence of the lambs
Source: MEGA

Saying "there was such evil in that film," Michelle Pfeiffer refused the role, but too bad she didn’t see the light, which can now be seen sparkling on the Best Actress Oscar that Jodie Foster took home for playing the FBI’s Clarice Starling, one of the greatest heroines ever put on film!

"The thing I regret most is missing the opportunity to do another film with Jonathan (Demme)," she said about the filmmaker who she worked with in Married to the Mob.

MORE ON:
jim carrey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Al Pacino – 'Star Wars'

al pacino star wars
Source: MEGA

Al Pacino as Han Solo? Whoo-ah! The Force didn’t let it happen, though.

"It was mine for the taking, but I didn’t understand the script," Pacino revealed. While Harrison Ford then made the space cowboy his own, it would have been interesting to see the spin the Oscar winner would have put on the role!

Article continues below advertisement

David Schwimmer – 'Men in Black'

david schwimmer men in black
Source: MEGA

Friends don’t let Friends star David Schwimmer turn down the juicy role of Agent J that Will Smith rode through three films grossing more than $1.6 billion. Instead, David appeared in The Pallbearer and Kissing a Fool. Remember those? No, we don’t either!

Article continues below advertisement

Mel Gibson – 'Gladiator'

mel gibson gladiator
Source: MEGA

At the time, action star Mel Gibson decided he was too old to play Maximus, opening the Colosseum gates for Russell Crowe to become a star … an Oscar-winning star to boot! Gibson also passed on Dustin Hoffman’s role in Rain Man, which went on to win Best Picture.

Article continues below advertisement

Henry Winkler – 'Grease'

henry winkler grease
Source: MEGA

Not wanting to be typecast as a leather-jacketed greaser, Henry Winkler was The Fonz on Happy Days and nixed portraying Danny opposite Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy.

Noted Winkler, "John Travolta went on to buy his own plane, and I just went home."

Grease is the word that Winkler wishes he’d said "yes" to!

Article continues below advertisement

John Travolta – 'Forrest Gump'

john travolta forrest gump
Source: MEGA

The Saturday Night Fever star said it wasn’t his best move to turn down a beloved film character for which Tom Hanks won his second Oscar in a row. Life is like a box of chocolates — and Travolta picked the one you spit out.

Article continues below advertisement

Don Johnson – 'Die Hard'

don johnson die hard
Source: MEGA

Yippee Ki-Yay! Don Johnson refused to turn in his iconic Miami Vice white suit to play New York cop John McClane in the action-packed thriller. Instead, the role went to relatively unknown Moonlighting star Willis, who picked up the ball and ran with it to stardom!

Article continues below advertisement

Nicolas Cage – 'Lord of the Rings'

nicolas cage lord of the rings
Source: MEGA

Although he said he "would have benefitted from" playing Aragorn as did Viggo Mortensen in the iconic trilogy, Nicolas Cage revealed, "There were different things going on in my life at the time that precluded me from being able to travel and be away from home for three years."

Article continues below advertisement

Will Smith – 'The Matrix'

will smith the matrix
Source: MEGA

Instead of the opening film of an immensely successful movie franchise, Smith roped himself a bum steer — he opted to make the universally despised flop Wild Wild West. Unlike Keanu Reeves in the film, Smith chose the real-life blue pill of blissful ignorance instead of the risky red one.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.