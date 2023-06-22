Hunter Biden Was Banned From Erotic Club After 1 Party, Reveals Founder: 'He's a Scumbag'
More of Hunter Biden's secrets are being revealed in the wake of his legal woes.
Shortly after the First Son was hit with charges for tax evasion and illegal possession of a firearm — things he reportedly plans to plead guilty to — the founder of X-rated club Snctm (pronounced "sanctum"), Damon Lawner, aired out more of his dirty laundry.
"Hunter was a member at Snctm and I canceled his membership after 1 party because he’s a scumbag," he claimed in a since-deleted social media post.
Identifying Biden, 53, as a member went against the exclusive spot's rules, which resulted in Lawner — who sold the club in 2019 — being banned as well.
"Posting what I did on my Instagram about Hunter was me letting people know that the type of behavior that he exhibited was something that upsets me," he explained to a newspaper after it was announced he would no longer be welcomed at the club. "I knew that the consequences could be me not being part of Snctm anymore, but I was willing to take that risk."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- The Donald Claims Hunter's Plea Deal Is Part of a Biden Family Conspiracy to 'Get Trump'
- 'WOW': Donald Trump Lashes Out at Hunter Biden for Likely Avoiding Jail Time After Reaching Plea Agreement With DOJ
- Hunter Biden Plans to Plead Guilty to Gun and Tax Charges, White House Releases Statement on President Joe Biden's Behalf
"I literally don’t care in the sense that I don’t need to go to Snctm parties," he stated when asked how he felt about the snub. "The only reason that I have attended any parties in the last, whatever, any amount of time, is friends have wanted to check it out so I brought them. But personally it’s not something I’m interested in anymore."
When Snctm was asked about the ordeal by a publication, they replied via email, "As stated, we neither confirm nor deny the identities of past or present attendees. We uphold a strict code of conduct to protect our members' safety and privacy, and any infringement leads to a lifetime ban."
"Please note that Mr. Lawner’s membership has been revoked, effective immediately," the message concluded.
The Los Angeles Times communicated with Lawner and obtained the statements from Snctm.