Hunter Biden Happy as Ever Alongside Wife Melissa at India State Dinner After Plea Agreement — See Photos
Hunter Biden made a bold appearance at the India State Dinner.
After the attorney pled guilty to two federal tax misdemeanors and struck a deal with federal prosecutors on a felony gun charge, Hunter stepped out with his wife, Melissa Cohen, to attend the lavish Washington, D.C., dinner at the White House on Thursday, June 22.
The political offspring wore a dapper black tuxedo with a white shirt and had a smile plastered from ear-to-ear despite the scandal. His spouse looked classic in a simple black dress and a pearl choker with her hair in an updo.
Also present at the event — which honored Prime Minister Narendra Modi — was Hunter's sister Naomi Biden Neal and her husband, Peter Neal, as well as his stepsister Ashley Biden.
Being surrounded by loved ones was most likely the best place for the businessman to be after he was entrenched in his legal issues earlier that day.
In a huge controversy to rock Joe Biden's presidency, Hunter was officially charged after allegedly failing to pay taxes of a combined $200,000 for the tax years 2017 and 2018. The disgraced lawyer was also brought up on gun charges for reportedly possessing a handgun, a Colt Cobra .38 Special, for 11 days in October 2018 despite knowing he was a drug user.
“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement,” Hunter's attorney Christopher Clark said in a statement.
"A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government," he continued of the arrangement. "I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."