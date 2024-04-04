First Lady Jill Biden Brushes Off President's Disastrous Poll Numbers in Key Swing States: 'It’s Obvious That Joe Will Win'
In the wake of a new survey revealing President Joe Biden trailing behind Donald Trump in crucial swing states, First Lady Jill Biden stepped up to defend her husband's standing.
A recent Wall Street Journal poll, released late Tuesday, April 2, showed Donald leading Joe in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada. The only state where they are tied is Wisconsin.
Jill, speaking on CBS Mornings, disputed the notion that her husband was losing in all battleground states. She stated, "No ... He’s coming up. He’s even or doing better."
She is confident that as the election draws closer, people will see Joe as the clear choice for victory. She emphasized, "Once people start to focus in and they see their two choices, it’s obvious that Joe will win this election."
According to the poll, independent candidates have made an impact on the race in Wisconsin, where Joe and Donald are tied.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. garnered 10 percent of voter support, with other third-party candidates receiving 1 percent each and 9 percent of voters remaining undecided.
Robert is striving to be included on the ballot in all 50 states, though he is facing a number of challenges and roadblocks as an independent candidate. His team says, so far, he has qualified for the ballot in Nevada, Utah, New Hampshire, Hawaii and North Carolina.
The 81-year-old president has insisted that polls show him beating Donald in a general election.
“While we probably haven’t read a lot about it, in the last few days, there have been several national polls showing us leading now,” Joe said at a campaign stop in North Carolina last month.
“While we probably haven’t read a lot about it, in the last few days, there has been five national polls,” he told a group of his supporters in Houston earlier in March. “The press — well, I like the press, but they don’t talk about it very much. Five national polls having us leading since my State of the Union address.”
In his efforts to shore up support in swing states, Joe has been actively visiting each of them in recent weeks.
His campaign also highlights the substantial financial backing they have garnered compared to the Trump campaign.
Large contributions from donors, alongside a successful mega fundraiser featuring former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, have bolstered Joe's resources.