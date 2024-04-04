First Lady Jill Biden Brushes Off President's Disastrous Poll Numbers in Key Swing States: 'It’s Obvious That Joe Will Win'

A recent Wall Street Journal poll, released late Tuesday, April 2, showed Donald leading Joe in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada. The only state where they are tied is Wisconsin.

Jill, speaking on CBS Mornings, disputed the notion that her husband was losing in all battleground states. She stated, "No ... He’s coming up. He’s even or doing better."

She is confident that as the election draws closer, people will see Joe as the clear choice for victory. She emphasized, "Once people start to focus in and they see their two choices, it’s obvious that Joe will win this election."