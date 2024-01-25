Did Florence Pugh Snub Kylie Jenner? Actress Notably Leaves Out Viral Snaps With Reality Star in Fashion Week Post
Is there a new feud brewing?
On Thursday, January 25, Florence Pugh, 28, shared a series of photos from her night at the Valentino couture show during Paris Fashion Week. And though there were tons of pictures being taken of the actress alongside Kylie Jenner in their matching all-black ensembles, the reality TV star was nowhere to be found in the upload.
“@pppiccioli it is a gift to get to see your work. In person, in pictures, in sketches... I always feel unbelievably lucky we get to witness your art in real time firsthand. Well done. You did it again. AND with such gorgeous people attending your shows as well, it truly is the best family at @maisonvalentino. As always, thank you for having me,” Pugh penned of the event.
“Mama obviously came and wore her snazzy cream suit and looked the absolute bees knees! Go mum!” she concluded.
Alongside the caption, the movie star shared a carousel of snaps with her mother, friends and industry heavyweights.
In response to the social media post, one user on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — pointed out that despite taking plenty of photos with Jenner, the mom-of-two wasn't in any of the images.
“Florence Pugh made sure she didn’t post the pictures of her and Kylie from last night,” the individual penned, alluding there may be beef between the two stars.
While it is unclear why the blonde beauty seemingly snubbed the brunette bombshell, the public had mixed reactions of seeing the two together.
“I see the vision,” one user said, while a second confessed, “Not gonna lie, I think they’re cute with each other.”
A third person called them “Timothée’s girls,” referencing Jenner’s boyfriend and Pugh’s Little Women costar, Timothée Chalamet.
However, others were not sold on the duo, as one said, “I am just gonna pretend I didn't see this,” while a second person stated, “Ewwwww get Kylie out of the way.”
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Jenner has been trolled amid her unexpected romance with Chalamet.
Despite critics' skepticism of the new relationship, a source recently spilled about how close the two have become.
"They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong," the insider said of the couple, who first sparked dating rumors in April 2023. "This isn’t some fling."
"Timothée thinks Kylie is an incredible businesswoman and the best mom," they added of the Kylie Cosmetics founder, who shares her daughter, Stormi, 5, and son, Aire, 1, with ex Travis Scott.