Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are 'Serious About Each Other': They’re 'Pleased to Prove the Haters Wrong'
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sealed the realness of their relationship with a kiss at the Golden Globe Awards — and we're still not over it.
Despite what skeptics have to say, the unexpected A-list pairing is still going strong several months after they were first linked romantically in April 2023.
"They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong," a source recently declared to a news publication following their awards show appearance on Sunday night, January 7.
"This isn’t some fling," the insider insisted, emphasizing the intensity of their relationship.
While Chalamet is an award-winning actor, he still finds himself enthralled by Jenner's entire persona.
"Timothée thinks Kylie is an incredible businesswoman and the best mom," the confidante expressed of the Kylie Cosmetics founder — who shares her daughter, Stormi, 5, and son, Aire, 1, with ex Travis Scott.
Though social media trolls are quick to assume celebrity relationships are part of a master PR stunt, the source noted Jenner and the Wonka star "have genuine feelings for each other."
It's believed Chalamet and Jenner met for the first time in January 2023, when they crossed paths at a Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Couture Week.
Around the same time, reports revealed Jenner and Scott officially called it quits for good after being on and off for roughly five years.
By April, Jenner's black Range Rover was photographed outside of Chalamet’s Beverly Hills, Calif., home, further fueling ongoing rumors the two were an item.
It wasn't until September that the Call Me by Your Name actor and Jenner made their first public appearance as a couple at Beyoncé's concert — where they weren't shy to pack on the PDA and were even photographed making out while sitting in a private balcony during the show.
That same month, the duo attended a New York Fashion Week private dinner together before stepping out to the U.S. Open and sharing even more smooches.
Chalamet and Jenner have been overly supportive of one another while simultaneously leading a private lifestyle, and for the time being, keeping each other off of their respective social media profiles.
The Little Women star stood by Jenner's side when she was honored at WSJ. Magazine’s 2023 Innovator Awards in November 2023, while the makeup mogul supported Chalamet when he hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time.
While the pair has yet to walk a red carpet together, Jenner snuck inside both Chalamet's Wonka premiere and the Golden Globes in an effort to show up for her man without so many flashing cameras.
Star spoke to a source about Jenner and Chalamet.