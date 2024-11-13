or
'I Totally Forgot About His Existence': John Krasinski Bashed After Being Named People's 2024 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Photo of John Krasinski.
Source: MEGA

John Krasinski said he thought he was 'being punked' when he was named this years 'Sexiest Man Alive.'

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

Should John Krasinski have been named People’s 2024 "Sexiest Man Alive"?

On Tuesday, November 12, The Office alum, 45, received mixed reactions when his title was unveiled during the Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Source: MEGA

John Krasinski said his wife Emily Blunt was 'very excited' when she learned he had been given the title.

In response to the news, users slammed Krasinski online, claiming People should have picked another star.

Glen Powell, Jonathan Bailey, and Theo James have had a great year. Like, come on...” one person shared, while another added, “I know more handsome men than him.”

A third noted, “I totally forgot about his existence,” while one more mentioned Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, writing, “This is worse than Benny Blanco to me, like giving it to a slice of bread.”

Not only were those online shocked, but even Krasinski admitted he thought he was “being punked” when he was awarded the title this year.

Source: MEGA

'I know more handsome men than him,' one person said when they learned John Krasinski was named the 'Sexiest Man Alive.'

The star added that his famous wife Emily Blunt, 41, was “very excited” he won, noting, “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.”

While many fans seemed disappointed, others were just as happy as Blunt about the news.

“1000% DESERVED! This man is fine,” one stated, while another ranted, “John Krasinski being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive is no surprise to many! His charm, wit, and down-to-earth personality have made him a favorite. Definitely a well-deserved recognition!”

Despite the trolls coming after Krasinski online, he always has a No. 1 fan in Blunt — with whom he shares two daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7.

MORE ON:
John Krasinski

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA

One person mentioned how 'Glen Powell, Jonathan Bailey, and Theo James' should have been awarded the title over John Krasinski.

Back in May, Blunt gushed over how she and Krasinski keep their marriage strong after 14 years.

When asked what the duo’s secret was, she said, "Oh my God, we're like anyone else, really," while at the Los Angeles premiere of the British beauty's movie The Fall Guy.

"You just have to keep checking in. You just have to stay connected," she explained.

Blunt also expressed how the two try their best to make time for each other amid their busy schedules.

Source: MEGA

John Krasinski has been married to Emily Blunt since 2010.

The Devil Wears Prada alum previously shared that Krasinski came to visit her while she was on location filming a flick in Australia.

"Australia was very welcoming — loved it. The spiders were also very welcoming," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, adding how Krasinski was not a fan of the critters.

"[Krasinski] is very good with most insects, but he's got a bit of a thing about spiders," she spilled.

