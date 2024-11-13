'I Totally Forgot About His Existence': John Krasinski Bashed After Being Named People's 2024 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Should John Krasinski have been named People’s 2024 "Sexiest Man Alive"?
On Tuesday, November 12, The Office alum, 45, received mixed reactions when his title was unveiled during the Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
In response to the news, users slammed Krasinski online, claiming People should have picked another star.
“Glen Powell, Jonathan Bailey, and Theo James have had a great year. Like, come on...” one person shared, while another added, “I know more handsome men than him.”
A third noted, “I totally forgot about his existence,” while one more mentioned Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, writing, “This is worse than Benny Blanco to me, like giving it to a slice of bread.”
Not only were those online shocked, but even Krasinski admitted he thought he was “being punked” when he was awarded the title this year.
The star added that his famous wife Emily Blunt, 41, was “very excited” he won, noting, “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.”
While many fans seemed disappointed, others were just as happy as Blunt about the news.
“1000% DESERVED! This man is fine,” one stated, while another ranted, “John Krasinski being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive is no surprise to many! His charm, wit, and down-to-earth personality have made him a favorite. Definitely a well-deserved recognition!”
Despite the trolls coming after Krasinski online, he always has a No. 1 fan in Blunt — with whom he shares two daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7.
- Emily Blunt and Husband John Krasinski Look Loved Up on the Oscars Red Carpet After Golden Globes Lip-Reading 'Divorce' Drama
- Emily Blunt Attends Governors Awards Alone as Fans Debate If Husband John Krasinski Mentioned 'Divorce' on Golden Globes Red Carpet
- Chris Evans & Actress Alba Baptista's Relationship Confirmed Months After Packing On The PDA At 'Super Affectionate' Date Night: Sources
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Back in May, Blunt gushed over how she and Krasinski keep their marriage strong after 14 years.
When asked what the duo’s secret was, she said, "Oh my God, we're like anyone else, really," while at the Los Angeles premiere of the British beauty's movie The Fall Guy.
"You just have to keep checking in. You just have to stay connected," she explained.
Blunt also expressed how the two try their best to make time for each other amid their busy schedules.
The Devil Wears Prada alum previously shared that Krasinski came to visit her while she was on location filming a flick in Australia.
"Australia was very welcoming — loved it. The spiders were also very welcoming," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, adding how Krasinski was not a fan of the critters.
"[Krasinski] is very good with most insects, but he's got a bit of a thing about spiders," she spilled.