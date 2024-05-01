OK Magazine
Emily Blunt Reveals 'Staying Connected' Is the Key to Her and John Krasinski's 14-Year Marriage: 'You Just Have to Keep Checking In'

Source: mega
By:

May 1 2024, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are two of the busiest stars in Hollywood, but they've managed to keep their marriage strong after 14 years.

While at the Los Angeles premiere of the British beauty's movie The Fall Guy, the actress was asked the secret to their success.

Source: mega

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski met in 2008.

"Oh my God, we're like anyone else, really," insisted Blunt, 41. "You just have to keep checking in. You just have to stay connected."

The parents-of-two also try to be by each other's side when their schedules permit, as the actress revealed The Office alum, 44, and their two daughters, Hazel, 9 and Violet, 7, came to see her when she was filming the flick in Australia.

Source: mega

The stars tied the knot in 2010.

"Australia was very welcoming — loved it. The spiders were also very welcoming," she quipped on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, noting both herself and her husband were freaked out by a critter they came across Down Under.

"[Krasinski] is very good with most insects, but he's got a bit of a thing about spiders," Blunt revealed.

When they saw a huge spider on the terrace in the home they were staying in, she told her spouse: "You're up. You're up. Nope. I'm not. I'm not. I won't."

"You know when people go, 'It was the size of your hand?' It was like a bird in full wingspan," she insisted.

Source: mega

The 'A Quiet Place' costars share two daughters.

The A Quiet Place director used a container to trap the spider, as Blunt quipped, "[He was] trying to act kinda cool about it."

"He got outside and it was pitch black, so he couldn't see it," she concluded. "Then he released it and shook it out — but didn't know if it was out because it was dark!"

The Devil Wears Prada star was confused why her husband kept the Tupperware instead of just throwing it out into the wild with the spider.

"I don’t want it! I’m not going to put the leftover pesto in it," she joked. "Just chuck it!"

Source: mega

Krasinski and their daughters went to Australia while Blunt was filming 'The Fall Guy.'

On the other hand, Blunt once confessed that the couple's meet-cute story is "kind of ... sad and lame" and involved no jump scares.

"I was in a restaurant, he was in the restaurant," she recalled in an interview. "I was sitting with a mutual friend. And my friend Gray goes 'Oh my god, that's my friend John.' And that was it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh."

"I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her,'" her spouse said of the special night. "It's one of those things where as soon as you meet someone you kind of know."

