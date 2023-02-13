Former Child Star Austin Majors Dies At Age 27 While Living in Homeless Facility
Actor Austin Majors has died at age 27.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's website, the star passed on Saturday, February 11, with the cause of death still pending.
An outlet claimed the NYPD Blue alum was living at a homeless facility when they tragedy struck, and though foul play wasn't suspected, it's believed he may have taken a fatal amount of fentanyl.
After the death was confirmed, his family released a statement, calling him "a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."
TMZ reported on the death. More to come ...