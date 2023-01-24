Riley Keough Shares Glimpse Into The Last Time She Saw Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley: 'I Feel Blessed'
Riley Keough gave a personal glimpse into her last moments with mom Lisa Marie Presley.
On Tuesday, January 24, the Zola actress took to Instagram to share a photo from the final time she ever saw the "Lights Out" singer before her shocking January 12 death at age 54.
"Feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this. ❤️," Keough penned alongside a sweet snap of herself and Presley smiling at the dinner table together.
The famous offspring, 33, recently returned home to California from Memphis, Tenn., where a memorial service was held at Graceland for her late mother. During the speech that Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read on her behalf, it was revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl together last year.
"Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," her emotional spouse read aloud in tribute to Presley.
"Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity," she continued before mentioning her 14-year-old half-sisters, Finley and Harper Lockwood. "I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."
Elvis Presley's only daughter was laid to rest between her late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020, and her legendary father at Graceland days before her public memorial service on Sunday, January 22.
"They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house," an estate employee confirmed of the burial plans.
Priscilla Presley sadly confirmed the news of her daughter's passing after the mom-of-four went into cardiac arrest.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," the Presley matriarch said in a statement. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."