Riley Keough Shares Glimpse Into The Last Time She Saw Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley: 'I Feel Blessed'

The famous offspring, 33, recently returned home to California from Memphis, Tenn., where a memorial service was held at Graceland for her late mother. During the speech that Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read on her behalf, it was revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl together last year.

"Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," her emotional spouse read aloud in tribute to Presley.