OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Riley Keough
OK LogoNEWS

Riley Keough Shares Glimpse Into The Last Time She Saw Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley: 'I Feel Blessed'

riey lmp pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 24 2023, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Riley Keough gave a personal glimpse into her last moments with mom Lisa Marie Presley.

On Tuesday, January 24, the Zola actress took to Instagram to share a photo from the final time she ever saw the "Lights Out" singer before her shocking January 12 death at age 54.

Article continues below advertisement
rileykeogh
Source: mega

"Feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this. ❤️," Keough penned alongside a sweet snap of herself and Presley smiling at the dinner table together.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY WAS 'IN A DARK PLACE' AFTER SON BENJAMIN PASSED AWAY, FRIEND REVEALS: 'SHE HAD BEEN STRUGGLING'

Article continues below advertisement

The famous offspring, 33, recently returned home to California from Memphis, Tenn., where a memorial service was held at Graceland for her late mother. During the speech that Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read on her behalf, it was revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl together last year.

"Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," her emotional spouse read aloud in tribute to Presley.

riley lmp
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Riley Keough
Article continues below advertisement

"Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity," she continued before mentioning her 14-year-old half-sisters, Finley and Harper Lockwood. "I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."

LISA MARIE PRESLEY 'BECAME CLOSE AGAIN' WITH ESTRANGED MOTHER PRISCILLA AFTER SON BENJAMIN KEOUGH'S TRAGIC DEATH BY SUICIDE: SOURCE

rileykeogh
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Elvis Presley's only daughter was laid to rest between her late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020, and her legendary father at Graceland days before her public memorial service on Sunday, January 22.

"They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house," an estate employee confirmed of the burial plans.

Source: OK!

Priscilla Presley sadly confirmed the news of her daughter's passing after the mom-of-four went into cardiac arrest.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," the Presley matriarch said in a statement. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.