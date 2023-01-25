Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Feels 'Truly Grateful' For His Fans After Half-Sister's Death
Navarone Garibaldi has expressed gratitude to his fans in the days after his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland memorial service.
"Thank you all so much for the support," the Them Guns frontman wrote to his nearly 22,000 Instagram followers just two days after he said his final goodbye to the late "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" singer on Sunday, January 22.
"Truly grateful for all of you," the short and sweet message concluded alongside a selfie of Garibaldi blowing a kiss to the camera on Tuesday, January 24.
RILEY KEOUGH SHARES GLIMPSE INTO THE LAST TIME SHE SAW LATE MOM LISA MARIE PRESLEY: 'I FEEL BLESSED'
The 35-year-old joined his mother, Priscilla Presley, and the rest of Lisa Marie's loved ones, friends and fans to gather at the Meditation Garden outside of her famous father Elvis Presley's famed estate in Tennessee for the sorrowful service of the 54-year-old.
During the memorial, the half-siblings' mother read a letter written by one of Lisa Marie's daughters.
It remains unclear whether the message came from her and Danny Keough's daughter Riley, 33, or her and ex Michael Lockwood's 14-year-old twin girls, Harper and Finley, however, its purpose remained just as powerful.
RILEY KEOUGH'S BABY GIRL MAKES HER PUBLIC DEBUT UPON THEIR RETURN HOME FROM MOM LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S FUNERAL
(Lisa Marie additionally shares late son Benjamin, who died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020, with her ex-husband Danny.)
- Riley Keough Shares Glimpse Into The Last Time She Saw Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley: 'I Feel Blessed'
- Riley Keough's Baby Girl Makes Her Public Debut Upon Their Return Home From Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral
- Austin Butler Admits It's 'Bittersweet' To Receive Oscar Nomination For 'Elvis' Movie After Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 'I Wish She Was Here'
"I have no idea how to put my mother into words, truth is there are too many," Priscilla read to the crowd for her granddaughter. "Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero in much more ways than one. Even now, I can’t get across everything there is to be understood or known about her but as she always said, ‘I’ll do my best.'”
Garibaldi and the rest of Lisa Marie's family have attempted to remain strong in the weeks since the famous offspring's death on Thursday, January 12.
Just one day after his half-sister suffered full cardiac arrest and passed away, Garibaldi shared a sweet photo with his Instagram followers of him and Lisa Marie when he was just a child.
"Big sister… i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side," he wrote. "I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos. 💔."