Defiance: Donald Trump Receives Standing Ovation At First Public Appearance Amid Imminent Arrest
Donald Trump was welcomed by supporters at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in his first appearance following his announcement that he “will be arrested on Tuesday.”
The former president arrived to the event at the BOK Center just hours after he posted on social media about the potential indictment.
The 45th commander-in-chief threw a fist into the air as he walked into the arena as fans gave the politician a standing ovation, clapping and cheering for him. Trump smiled and waved back at his supporters despite reports of the 76-year-old being "deeply anxious" about being put behind bars.
Trump made his way through throngs of devotees in a blue suit and a red MAGA tie.
Earlier that day, the millionaire called his supporters to “protest, protest, protest” against this supposedly unjust situation. Trump supporters did not disappoint. The father-of-five was met by his fans outside the arena as they waved flags and chanted for him. Others went to Trump’s Florida residence Mar-a-Lago to do the same.
As OK! previously reported, Trump claimed on Saturday, March 18, that he'd discovered leaked information indicating the Manhattan DA may be putting him in handcuffs.
The former television host stated he received the information via "illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorneys office which allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros."
He then claimed, “with no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading republican candidate & former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."
The 2024 presidential candidate has been under investigation due to a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels to allegedly keep her quiet about their 2006 affair.
The payment was given on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, with some claiming the republican gave this sum of cash in order to sway the results.