Elon Musk: If Donald Trump Is Arrested He ‘Will Be Re-Elected In A Landslide Victory’
Elon Musk weighed in on Donald Trump’s announcement that he “will be arrested on Tuesday of next week" with predictions on the effect an indictment could potentially have on the 2024 presidential election.
"If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory," he tweeted on Saturday, March 18.
Earlier that same day, Trump revealed he received a leak informing him of his potential indictment. The former commander-in-chief took to the social media platform Truth Social to share this information to the country.
Trump wrote he learned of the arrest through "illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorneys office," and claimed that "with no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading republican candidate & former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."
The embattled businessman then called his supporters to "protest" and "take our nation back!"
As OK! previously reported, the former president has been under investigation for his alleged $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. The payment was made on the eve of the 2016 election.
Although it's been argued Trump allegedly made the payments to Daniels to sway the results, biographer Tim O'Brien speculated it had more to do with saving his marriage.
"Donald Trump has a long history of cheating on his wives, and I think he was probably more afraid at that point of Melania Trump than he was of the electorate, so he had a motivation to try and get this out of the way."
Despite making headlines regarding his possible arrest, the 76-year-old seemed to continue life as usual after this announcement, taking his jet out and flying off to a college wrestling tournament hours after spilling the shocking news.
However, an insider reported the 45th president has been “deeply anxious” about a potential arrest since his first legal encounter in the 1970s.
