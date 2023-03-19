Elon Musk: If Donald Trump Is Arrested He ‘Will Be Re-Elected In A Landslide Victory’

Earlier that same day, Trump revealed he received a leak informing him of his potential indictment. The former commander-in-chief took to the social media platform Truth Social to share this information to the country.

Trump wrote he learned of the arrest through "illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorneys office," and claimed that "with no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading republican candidate & former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."

The embattled businessman then called his supporters to "protest" and "take our nation back!"