'Zero Self-Awareness': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Drinking Water While One of His Supporters Receives Medical Attention at Bronx Rally
Former President Donald Trump was giving a speech at a rally in the Bronx when one of his supporters collapsed and needed medical attention.
The presumptive GOP nominee was mocked for just casually standing at the podium and drinking his own water when medics arrived.
The Medias Touch shared a video of the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post that read, "A person in the crowd passed out and is getting medical attention. Donald Trump takes out a water bottle and then drinks it himself."
Several Trump critics took to the comments on Medias Touch's post to attack the ex-prez for his apparent lack of concern for his own fans.
One user shared the post, writing, "Donald Trump is a cruel, callous, thoughtless person. How could anyone possibly think he was better for America than President [Joe] Biden, the man with a heart, a sharp wit, and the ability to run a country without putting his hands in the till?"
Another person commented, "This is who he is, no surprise. Trump has zero self-awareness. He will never put anyone else’s needs above his own."
A third user joked, "Did Trump literally just do the 'Oh no, anyways' meme in real time, or am I just delusional? We live in a h--- world."
According to law enforcement, Trump’s Bronx rally drew about 8,000 to 10,000 attendees.
The Thursday, May 23, night rally was held in Crotona Park, which had a permit allowance of 3,500 people. Thousands of MAGA supporters were lined up by the security gates for hours hoping to catch a glimpse of the former president making his first New York City rally appearance since 2016.
Trump and many of his spokespeople claimed there were over 25,000 people at the campaign event, however, local news outlets were able to get an overhead view of the rally showing a much smaller crowd size than what was alleged.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, ABC7's Jim Dolan interviewed a number of people at the event who were protesting, claiming a good chunk of rally-goers were from "out of state."
"Go out there. Look at all of them," one protester told Dolan. "Call that a pocket check out of where they came from. Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Texas."
One pro-Trump supporter claimed he was from New York, though he was not from Queens, not The Bronx.