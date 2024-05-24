'Zero Self-Awareness': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Drinking Water While One of His Supporters Receives Medical Attention at Bronx Rally

Several Trump critics took to the comments on Medias Touch's post to attack the ex-prez for his apparent lack of concern for his own fans.

One user shared the post, writing, "Donald Trump is a cruel, callous, thoughtless person. How could anyone possibly think he was better for America than President [Joe] Biden, the man with a heart, a sharp wit, and the ability to run a country without putting his hands in the till?"

Another person commented, "This is who he is, no surprise. Trump has zero self-awareness. He will never put anyone else’s needs above his own."

A third user joked, "Did Trump literally just do the 'Oh no, anyways' meme in real time, or am I just delusional? We live in a h--- world."