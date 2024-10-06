'Release the Medical Records!': Donald Trump Makes Shocking Claim That a Doctor Told Him He Was Healthier Than Barack Obama — Watch
Donald Trump may have officially lost it.
During a recent rally, the right-wing politician, 78, shockingly claimed a medical physician told him he was healthier than his fellow former president Barack Obama, 63.
"He was the doctor for Obama, [George W.] Bush, and Trump. That's pretty good, right? The press said who is the healthiest of the three, he said definitely it's Donald Trump. There’s not even a contest," he alleged to the crowd.
Social media couldn't contain how wild the statement was, with one X, formerly known as Twitter, user writing, "For as much as we say this guy is crazy, I don't think we fully appreciate how f------ crazy this guy is."
"Release the medical records," a second person added in disbelief.
"This is what Trump believes in his own mind. The problem is he's trying to convince everyone else of this," a third chimed in.
"You have an odd definition of crazy, freak," another sarcastically added.
The 44th commander-in-chief most likely won't be sweating Trump's recent comment. As OK! previously reported, Obama slammed the Republican during his speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
- 'I'm Going to Be Sick': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Claiming He Has a 'Much Better' Body Than President Joe Biden
- 'Utter Nonsense': Donald Trump Slammed for Claiming He Is Beating Barack Obama in the Polls in Latest Speech
- 'He's Losing It': Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Questioned After Unhinged Rant at Iowa Rally
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"As we gather here tonight, the people deciding this election are asking a simple question," the left-leaning politician explained during the August event. "Who will fight for me? Who's thinking about my future, about my children's future, about our future together? One thing is for certain ... Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question."
"Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago," he continued. "It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala [Harris]. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes."
"It just goes on and on and on!" Obama noted. "The other day, I heard someone compare Trump to the neighbor who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day. Now, from a neighbor, that's exhausting. From a president, it's just dangerous."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While the former Senator can hold his own, many people have expressed their concern over Trump's mental well-being as he's continued to make odd comments about the Vice President, President Joe Biden and others.
During a recent event, the businessman became paranoid that Harris had allegedly done something to his chair to make him fall on his face. "This chair is the most uncomfortable chair. It spins, and the one thing I don't want is to fall on my a--. I’m not sitting in that sucker. I think it's a b---- trap that was put there by Kamala," he oddly said.