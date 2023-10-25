Fox News' Jesse Watters Questions the Obama Family's Involvement in Chef's Tragic Death at Martha's Vineyard
Fox News journalist Jesse Watters has brought attention to the mysterious death of Tafari Campbell — former President Barack Obama's personal chef — who tragically drowned near the Obama family's private residence on Martha's Vineyard.
The unfortunate incident occurred in July.
Campbell, a talented cook who had been working closely with the Obama family for several years, met his untimely death while paddle-boarding near their Massachusetts island retreat.
As news of the tragedy broke, the circumstances surrounding Campbell's drowning were shrouded in secrecy and intrigue, leaving room for speculation and concern.
Watters is now delving into the perplexing case, aiming to shed light on the mysterious events leading to Campbell's demise. His investigation asked crucial questions about the narrative surrounding the situation, seeking to uncover the truth and provide closure for all involved.
“The 911 call in the drowning of Obama's personal chef, Tafari Campbell, has been released,” Watters reported on Tuesday, October 24. “We knew a Secret Service agent placed a call after the female Obama staffer paddle-boarding with Tafari alerted him of the drowning.”
“Now we also know that there were two calls made,” he continued. “They've been released, heavily redacted, likely in order to protect the First Family.”
Campbell, an experienced paddle-boarder, embarked on what should have been a leisurely outing on the water. However, tragedy struck, and the chef found himself in distress.
Despite efforts from nearby individuals to reach Campbell in time, he drowned before help could come through.
Although the immediate cause of Campbell's death has been determined, much remains unknown about the circumstances that led up to the tragic event.
Watters' investigation aims to answer these lingering questions.
“There's no mention of the Obamas on the call,” the Jesse Watters Primetime host charged. “But we now know the former president arrived at the incident command post after the 911 call was placed and spoke to Secret Service and police.”
“There's also no mention on the call of the female Obama staffer who is paddle-boarding with Tafari when he drowned,” Watters continued. “We'll continue to update this story and again, our deepest condolences to Tafari's family.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former President and his wife, Michelle Obama, released a joint statement following Campbell’s death.
"Tafari was a beloved part of our family,” their message read. “When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together.”
"In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter," they added.