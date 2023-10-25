Fox News' Jesse Watters Questions the Obama Family's Involvement in Chef's Tragic Death at Martha's Vineyard

Watters is now delving into the perplexing case, aiming to shed light on the mysterious events leading to Campbell's demise. His investigation asked crucial questions about the narrative surrounding the situation, seeking to uncover the truth and provide closure for all involved.

“The 911 call in the drowning of Obama's personal chef, Tafari Campbell, has been released,” Watters reported on Tuesday, October 24. “We knew a Secret Service agent placed a call after the female Obama staffer paddle-boarding with Tafari alerted him of the drowning.”

“Now we also know that there were two calls made,” he continued. “They've been released, heavily redacted, likely in order to protect the First Family.”