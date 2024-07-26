OK Magazine
Donald Trump Was 'Seething Mad' at Nephew During Plane Incident But Melania 'Didn't Say Anything,' New Tell-All Reveals

Photo of Melania and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump allegedly had a fit on his plane in 2012.

By:

Jul. 26 2024, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

An upcoming book by Fred Trump III, nephew of former President Donald Trump, revealed the details of a troubling incident that occurred on board Trump Force One and shed light on how Melania handles her husband's outbursts.

donald trump seething mad nephew plane incident melania
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump allegedly didn't do anything while Donald was 'seething mad' during a 2012 incident.

The book, titled All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got to Be This Way, is scheduled for release next Tuesday and promised to expose the dynamics within the Trump family.

Fred recounted a tense episode during a flight to Mar-a-Lago in 2012 alongside his now late wife, Donald and Melania. The memoir detailed the luxurious setting on board the aircraft, described as a custom Boeing 575 with lavish amenities, including "Italian leather seats embroidered with the Trump Family crest."

The Trump nephew recalled himself drinking coke and accidentally spilling a few drops on Donald's seats, setting the New York businessman into a frenzy.

Fred claimed his uncle was "seething mad," writing, "'That's a hundred thousand dollars worth of damage,' Donald roared.'"

donald trump seething mad nephew plane incident melania
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump watched President Joe Biden's speech on 'Trump Force One.'

"Melania didn't say anything," the author recalled. "She was just taking it all in. But Donald was seething mad."

Fred said he apologized for the accident and helped clean things up, and a couple of minutes later, he claimed his uncle patted him on the shoulder, "realizing, I guess, that maybe he'd overreacted a bit."

"I'd heard him dress down people, including his brother Robert, but I'd never been on the receiving end of his outrage, unless you count the day he and Rob had threatened to send me to military school," Fred explained. "I can't say I enjoyed it too much."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
donald trump seething mad nephew plane incident melania
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has a short temper, his inner circle has spilled.

Fred also recalled a moment when he called Donald about his son's medical fund running out of money.

He claimed the former president responded, "I don't know. He doesn't recognize you. Maybe you should just let him die and move down to Florida."

"Did he really just say that? That I should let my son die... so I could move down to Florida? Really?" the Trump nephew wrote. "I'm usually pretty good at getting my head around things that other people say, even when I don't agree with them. But this was a tough one. This was my son."

Source: ok!
donald trump seething mad nephew plane incident melania
Source: MEGA

Trump allegedly apologized to his nephew for his outburst.

Fred described himself as still being close to his uncle, recalling how he attended the former president's inauguration in 2017 and visited the White House while Donald was in office. However, he revealed he did not vote for his uncle in neither the 2016 nor 2020 election, insisting, "it wasn't personal."

"I still loved my uncle," he wrote. "It wasn't even political. It was about achieving effective policy, about making the world a better place."

