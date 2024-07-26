Donald Trump Was 'Seething Mad' at Nephew During Plane Incident But Melania 'Didn't Say Anything,' New Tell-All Reveals
An upcoming book by Fred Trump III, nephew of former President Donald Trump, revealed the details of a troubling incident that occurred on board Trump Force One and shed light on how Melania handles her husband's outbursts.
The book, titled All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got to Be This Way, is scheduled for release next Tuesday and promised to expose the dynamics within the Trump family.
Fred recounted a tense episode during a flight to Mar-a-Lago in 2012 alongside his now late wife, Donald and Melania. The memoir detailed the luxurious setting on board the aircraft, described as a custom Boeing 575 with lavish amenities, including "Italian leather seats embroidered with the Trump Family crest."
The Trump nephew recalled himself drinking coke and accidentally spilling a few drops on Donald's seats, setting the New York businessman into a frenzy.
Fred claimed his uncle was "seething mad," writing, "'That's a hundred thousand dollars worth of damage,' Donald roared.'"
"Melania didn't say anything," the author recalled. "She was just taking it all in. But Donald was seething mad."
Fred said he apologized for the accident and helped clean things up, and a couple of minutes later, he claimed his uncle patted him on the shoulder, "realizing, I guess, that maybe he'd overreacted a bit."
"I'd heard him dress down people, including his brother Robert, but I'd never been on the receiving end of his outrage, unless you count the day he and Rob had threatened to send me to military school," Fred explained. "I can't say I enjoyed it too much."
Fred also recalled a moment when he called Donald about his son's medical fund running out of money.
He claimed the former president responded, "I don't know. He doesn't recognize you. Maybe you should just let him die and move down to Florida."
"Did he really just say that? That I should let my son die... so I could move down to Florida? Really?" the Trump nephew wrote. "I'm usually pretty good at getting my head around things that other people say, even when I don't agree with them. But this was a tough one. This was my son."
Fred described himself as still being close to his uncle, recalling how he attended the former president's inauguration in 2017 and visited the White House while Donald was in office. However, he revealed he did not vote for his uncle in neither the 2016 nor 2020 election, insisting, "it wasn't personal."
"I still loved my uncle," he wrote. "It wasn't even political. It was about achieving effective policy, about making the world a better place."