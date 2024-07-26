Donald Trump Was 'Seething Mad' at Nephew During Plane Incident But Melania 'Didn't Say Anything,' New Tell-All Reveals

The book, titled All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got to Be This Way, is scheduled for release next Tuesday and promised to expose the dynamics within the Trump family.

Fred recounted a tense episode during a flight to Mar-a-Lago in 2012 alongside his now late wife, Donald and Melania. The memoir detailed the luxurious setting on board the aircraft, described as a custom Boeing 575 with lavish amenities, including "Italian leather seats embroidered with the Trump Family crest."

The Trump nephew recalled himself drinking coke and accidentally spilling a few drops on Donald's seats, setting the New York businessman into a frenzy.

Fred claimed his uncle was "seething mad," writing, "'That's a hundred thousand dollars worth of damage,' Donald roared.'"