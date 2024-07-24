Donald Trump's Nephew Admits His Uncle Repeatedly Uses the N-Word

According to Fred's new book, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, he detailed an incident that allegedly occurred on a seemingly normal afternoon at his grandparents' house in Queens, N.Y., where his uncle arrived visibly upset.

He described how the former president showed him his damaged Cadillac Eldorado convertible: "'N------,' I recall him saying disgustedly. 'Look at what the n------ did.'"

Fred knew, even as a kid, "That was a bad word."

Donald supposedly didn't actually see who hit his car — instead, he “saw the damage, then went straight to the place where people’s minds sometimes go when they face a fresh affront. Across the racial divide.”