Donald Trump's Nephew Admits His Uncle Repeatedly Uses the N-Word
Fred C. Trump III, the son of Donald Trump’s older brother, recalled his uncle constantly using the n-word in casual conversations during the 1970s.
According to Fred's new book, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, he detailed an incident that allegedly occurred on a seemingly normal afternoon at his grandparents' house in Queens, N.Y., where his uncle arrived visibly upset.
He described how the former president showed him his damaged Cadillac Eldorado convertible: "'N------,' I recall him saying disgustedly. 'Look at what the n------ did.'"
Fred knew, even as a kid, "That was a bad word."
Donald supposedly didn't actually see who hit his car — instead, he “saw the damage, then went straight to the place where people’s minds sometimes go when they face a fresh affront. Across the racial divide.”
In his book, Fred provided context to the environment of the time, painting a picture of a diverse yet divided Queens in the 1960s and 1970s and highlighting the contrast between Jamaica Estates, the affluent white neighborhood where the Trump family resided and the areas predominantly populated by people of color.
The former president's nephew acknowledged the prevalence of prejudice and crude remarks during that era, posing the question of whether his billionaire relative's actions stemmed from a broader societal issue of racism.
“If something bad happened” to residents of Jamaica Estates, Fred wrote, “they were the ones who did it. Almost certainly, it was them.”
He asked the question: “So, was Donald a racist? ... People have been asking for decades.”
“People said all kinds of crude, thoughtless, prejudiced things,” he told the reader. “Maybe everyone in Queens was a racist then.”
As OK! previously reported, Bill Pruitt, an Emmy-nominated producer of The Apprentice, revealed the ex-president allegedly used the n-word during deliberations of who should win the first season of the reality show.
At the time, it came down to Bill Rancic, who eventually won and worked at The Trump Organization, and Kwame Jackson, a Black man.
Pruitt, whose 20-year NDA just expired — meaning he can now speak freely about Donald — claimed the businessman said, “But, I mean, would America buy a n------ winning?”
Pruitt also claimed there's a recording of Trump using the racial slur 20 years ago, though the former POTUS denied the rumors when they first started in 2018.
The Guardian reported on the contents of Fred's book.