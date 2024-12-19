French Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Drugging His Wife Gisèle Pélicot and Inviting Dozens of Other Men to Rape Her

Dominique was arrested in December 2020 after police seized his electronics while investigating him for filming up the skirts of three women, prosecutors previously said.

Gisèle claimed to have no idea about the rapes until police told her about the thousands of photos and videos her husband took of the crimes. According to the judge's report, the husband documented the abuse after recruiting strangers on the internet.

“I’ve lost 10 years of my life that I’ll never make up for," she said in court. "This scar will never heal.”

Gisèle claimed she would never “find peace” over the ordeal and said the 50 men had “sullied” her.

“I’ve seen people take the stand who deny rape, and some who admit it. I want to say to these men: When you entered that bedroom, at what point did Madame Pelicot give you her consent?” she continued.