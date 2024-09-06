Donald Trump Rants He 'Did Nothing Wrong' as Judge Delays Hush Money Trial Sentencing Until After Election

"The Manhattan D.A. Witch Hunt has been postponed because everyone realizes that there was NO CASE, I DID NOTHING WRONG!" he insisted. "It is a political attack against me by Comrade Kamala Harris and other Radical Left Opponents for purposes of Election Interference, and is a case that should have never been brought."

Trump then claimed "nothing like this has ever happened" in the U.S., comparing his snowballing legal woes to situations that may occur in a "third world, banana republic."

"This case should be rightfully terminated, as we prepare for the Most Important Election in the History of our Country," he concluded. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"