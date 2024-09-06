Donald Trump Rants He 'Did Nothing Wrong' as Judge Delays Hush Money Trial Sentencing Until After Election
Judge Juan Merchan chose to postpone the hush money trial sentencing hearing until after Election Day, but that's apparently not good enough for Donald Trump.
On Friday, September 6, the 78-year-old ex-prez took to his Truth Social platform to demand the entire case be "terminated."
"The Manhattan D.A. Witch Hunt has been postponed because everyone realizes that there was NO CASE, I DID NOTHING WRONG!" he insisted. "It is a political attack against me by Comrade Kamala Harris and other Radical Left Opponents for purposes of Election Interference, and is a case that should have never been brought."
Trump then claimed "nothing like this has ever happened" in the U.S., comparing his snowballing legal woes to situations that may occur in a "third world, banana republic."
"This case should be rightfully terminated, as we prepare for the Most Important Election in the History of our Country," he concluded. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted in March 2023 on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a payment made to Stormy Daniels just prior to the 2016 presidential election.
On May 30, 2024, a jury found him guilty on all counts. Although the former president was originally set to be sentenced on July 11, the hearing date was first pushed to September 18, and finally, delayed until November 26.
"Unfortunately, we are now at a place in time that is fraught with complexities rendering the requirements of a sentencing hearing, should one be necessary, difficult to execute," Judge Merchan said in a lengthy letter published on September 6.
"Thus, in accordance with certain of the grounds submitted by Defendant and the reasons for adjournment provided by the People coupled with the unique time frame this matter currently finds itself in, the decision on the [motion] and the imposition of sentence will be adjourned to avoid any appearance — however unwarranted — that the proceeding has been affected by or seeks to affect the approaching Presidential election in which the Defendant is a candidate."
Merchan clarified that he chose to move to sentencing to a date after the presidential election to "dispel any suggestion that the Court will have issued any decision or imposed sentence either to give an advantage to, or to create a disadvantage for, any political party and or any candidate for any office."
Despite being the first former U.S. president to ever be criminally charged, Trump has continued his campaign for the White House.
He is set to go head-to-head with Vice President Harris on the debate stage on September 10.