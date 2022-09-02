Out With The Old: Wendy Williams' Marquee Replaced By Sherri Shepherd's As Talk Show Premiere Date Looms
Sherri Shepherd has made herself at home at Wendy Williams' old studio. As the premiere date for Sherri nears, the former daytime diva's set and marquee has been replaced in the New York based Chelsea studios by the 30 Rock star's new digs.
Insiders revealed that the brand new talk show's audience and lineup of celebrity guests has been fully booked well into the Fall with the set reportedly boasting bright, happy colors, including light blue and yellow tones to reflect Shepherd's personality.
As the morning show lineup prepares to welcome the actress, Williams has not been thrilled that Shepherd has been getting advice from the queen of all talk shows — Oprah Winfrey.
"Wendy couldn’t get a Real Housewife to help her when she started her show and here is Oprah reaching out to Sherri, who stabbed Wendy in the back. No wonder Wendy is heartbroken,” an insider close to the former radio jockey said.
“It feels like the whole world is against Wendy," a source explained. "Wendy had to beg reality stars to appear on her show and here is Sherri getting calls out of the blue from Oprah. If Oprah turns up on Sherri’s show as a guest, in Wendy’s old studio, Wendy will explode.”
"Here’s Wendy calling Nick Cannon and a bunch of D-listers from Bravo, and Sherri is taking calls from Oprah,” the insider explained. “Wendy has a public breakdown and lost her show and Oprah, or no one else for that matter, called Wendy."
Another person who will be not be tuning in out of respect for Williams? Fat Joe, who took over hosting duties many times during the end of The Wendy Williams Show. "I like her [Shepherd], but I won’t be watching her because I know what she’s gonna be doing and that’s really not my thing. Um, you know? You know what I’m saying?" he said in a recent interview.
TMZ originally obtained the photos of the changed marquee, spoke to sources close to production at Sherri, and interviewed Fat Joe.