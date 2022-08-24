Wendy Williams Looks Unrecognizable As She Clutches Bodyguard's Arm During N.Y.C. Outing
Wendy Williams stepped out in New York City this week looking completely unrecognizable. On Tuesday, August 23, the former talk show star was snapped leaving her apartment building while holding on to tight to her body guard.
In photos seen here, Williams looked perplexed as she made her way into an awaiting vehicle and appeared unable to walk without her security member holding her up, although it is not clear why.
"I'm going to Core Club," the media mogul, who appeared wide eyed and frail, mumbled as she as she walked past photographers. "This is a real ring. I wanted it so big that it looks fake," she randomly continued as she flashed her bauble to photographers.
"By the way, my next destination is Core Club to get my money," Williams told the people surrounding her car about the exclusive members only club in New York City.
The bizarre appearance comes as her 22-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr was accused of spending $1000,000 on her AmEx prior to her accounts being frozen by Wells Fargo.
"Kevin Jr. spent around $100,000 on Wendy's personal America Express card. This was her own AmEx specifically," an insider revealed about the family's money woes.
However, the former radio jockey's only child stated that this claim was completely untrue. "I vehemently deny any allegationsof unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express Card. This is a false narrative perpetuated to justify freezing her accounts," Hunter Jr. said in a statement.
Despite her financial burdens, Williams recently announced she will be launching a new podcast entitled, "The Wendy Experience." The ex-daytime diva revealed in the short video, "Co-hosts, I’m famous and I’ll be back — trust me," as she wrote in the caption, "TRUST ME I will be BACK!"
"Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting her 1st episode of her podcast," her manager, William Selby later revealed. "That’s the focus right now."
The Sun published the photos of Wendy Williams