'Friends' Cast Wasn't Invited to 2024 Emmys as Matthew Perry's Death Is 'Still Very Fresh,' Executive Producers Reveal
A night celebrating television would've been too hard for the cast from one of the greatest TV shows of all time, as it was simply too soon after losing one of their own.
On Monday night, January 15, Matthew Perry received a special honor at the 2024 Emmy Awards, though none of his fellow Friends costars were in attendance — in part due to their recent loss, but also because they were never invited to begin with.
In a new interview, published Tuesday, January 16, executive producers of the awards show Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Jesse Collins explained their decision behind not extending an invitation to Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox for the 75th Annual Emmy Awards.
"It's still very fresh for them," Rouzan-Clay noted to a news outlet in reference to Perry's passing in October 2023, when he was found drowned in his backyard jacuzzi by his assistant. (His cause of death has since been determined as acute effects of ketamine.)
Collins added: "We had talked about it early on — but I can imagine, from their side, they’re mourning someone who was still very close to them. I can’t speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon."
While his beloved castmates weren't in the room, it was still easy to feel love within in the audience and those watching at home during the show's In Memoriam segment on Monday evening.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Barbara Walters and Angus Cloud were among other fallen stars recognized with a sweet tribute, as The War and Treaty and Charlie Puth performed a moving melody of "See You Again," which was originally made by Wiz Khalifa and Puth in memory of Paul Walker, who died in a car accident in November 2013 shortly after filming Furious 7.
Toward the end of the segment, the song transitioned into the Friends theme song, "I'll Be There For You," an obvious nod to the late sitcom star, before Perry's face flashed onto the screen as the last actor to be shown in the montage.
While the special tribute was subtle, it was still much appreciated by fans of the 17 Again actor, as many of his admirers took to social media to express their grief.
"Got a little emotional during that Matthew Perry tribute, not gonna lie," one upset viewer wrote via X, formerly named Twitter, as another added, "Now I'm crying. Matthew Perry. #InMemoriam."
"This was a really rough year. And Matthew Perry still hurts," a third user admitted, while a fourth penned: "I mean @charlieputh 'See You Again' and 'I’ll Be There For You?' I’m devastated. Oh boy! We missed you so much Matty."
