'They Were Destroyed': 'Friends' Cast Text Messages Revealed Following Matthew Perry's Tragic Death
Jim Burrows, who directed more than a dozen episode of Friends, revealed how the cast of the NBC sitcom — ennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — reacted to the news of Matthew Perry's untimely death.
“I had texted the girls the day we found out,” he said during a new interview with Today, which was published on Thursday, November 2. “They were destroyed. It’s a brother dying.”
Burrows was also equally as shocked about Perry's passing, admitting he needed “a couple of days to just let it soak in.”
“He was part of a family and he was the first one to not be part of that family anymore,” he continued. “He was really funny. He was a little awkward, too. Chandler was awkward. And Matthew was awkward. So it was a perfect, perfect meld. We were so proud of him these last couple of years that he was making a remarkable recovery."
Perry, who died at 54 years old after allegedly drowning at his California home on Saturday, October 28, was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi before first responders came to his residence. Though the actor's autopsy is done, the toxicology report is pending, which could take months. However, there were was no foul play and no meth or fentanyl in his system.
The 17 Again alum was best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, and Burrows went on to praise his acting skills.
“He was inventive with how he did a line,” he said. “The reading [scripts] around the table. Matthew had a certain way of turning a line.”
As OK! previously reported, the main cast of Friends released a statement about their late costar on October 30.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the message read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Despite Perry's addiction struggles, Friends creator Marta Kauffman said he was doing better than ever as of late.
"He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair," Kauffman said during an interview with Today. "He was emotionally in a good place, he looked good, he quit smoking … he was sober."