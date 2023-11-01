Matthew Perry Quit Smoking and Was 'Sober' Prior to Shocking Death, 'Friends' Creators Reveal: 'He Was Happy'
Matthew Perry's sudden death was certainly a shock to Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, who recently spoke out about losing the actor.
"He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair," Kauffman said during an interview with Today. "He was emotionally in a good place, he looked good, he quit smoking … he was sober."
Kauffman said she was still in "utter shock" over the recent news. "It’s hard to grasp… One minute he’s here and happy and then, poof… doing good in the world, really doing good in the world," she noted.
Before Perry, who died on Saturday, October 28, after being found unresponsive in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles home from an alleged drowning, previously predicted his demise.
The 17 Again star said "people would be shocked about his passing but not surprised," to which Crane said the statement was "probably true ... given the journey he'd been on," referring to his troubled past.
"We were all aware of it. There was always a part that was… bracing for something like this," Crane added. "It is still hard to believe, he was such a live person that it’s hard to believe he’s not here."
As OK! previously reported, Perry's body was not waterlogged when first responders arrived at his home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., law enforcement sources revealed to a news publication. He was later declared dead at the scene.
The star's assistant found him and called 911; no illegal drugs were found in home, but prescription pills such as anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medication were discovered inside the residence.
The author's toxicology report is still pending, but fentanyl or meth were not in his system, initial tests revealed.
Meanwhile, Perry's former costars all made a joint statement regarding their friend's death.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc's statement read on October 30. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."