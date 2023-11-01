Matthew Perry Quit Smoking and Was 'Sober' Prior to Shocking Death, 'Friends' Creators Reveal: 'He Was Happy'

Matthew Perry's sudden death was certainly a shock to Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, who recently spoke out about losing the actor.

"He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair," Kauffman said during an interview with Today. "He was emotionally in a good place, he looked good, he quit smoking … he was sober."