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'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Spotted on Dinner Date With Yoga Instructor in L.A.

Split photo of Matt LeBlanc & Chaz
Source: MEGA; @yogawithchaz/Instagram

Matt LeBlanc was spotted out on a red hot dinner date with a yoga instructor named Chaz on August 4 in Los Angeles.

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Aug. 6 2026, Published 1:34 a.m. ET

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Matt LeBlanc, the actor behind the fan-favorite Friends character Joey Tribbiani, was recently spotted on a date with a woman in red in Los Angeles on August 4, per Page Six.

The woman appears to be a famed yoga instructor named Chaz. Whether the dinner was strictly platonic or had a more romantic tone remains unclear.

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Matt LeBlanc Spotted Out on Red Hot Date With Yoga Instructor

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Image of Matt LeBlanc dressed casually for his dinner date with yoga instructor Chaz on Tuesday night.
Source: MEGA

Matt LeBlanc dressed casually for his dinner date with yoga instructor Chaz on Tuesday night.

The duo reportedly dined at Giorgio Baldi, a celebrity-favorite restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday night.

LeBlanc kept it casual in a black button-down shirt and blue denim pants. He paired his outfit with matching black leather shoes and a black cap. Meanwhile, his companion was dressed to the nines in a skin-tight, sleek, one-shoulder red dress.

She matched her red-hot number with black pointed-toe stilettos, a matching black purse with a gold chain handle, a gold watch and large gold hoop earrings. She kept her makeup minimal, adding a bold red lip to tie the outfit together.

The Joey star and Chaz quickly made their way past the waiting paparazzi and into a sleek black Mercedes after leaving the restaurant, per Daily Mail.

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Image of Chaz has seemingly been practicing yoga for more than 25 years.
Source: @yogawithchaz/Instagram

Chaz has seemingly been practicing yoga for more than 25 years.

The nature of their relationship remains unclear, as it is still unknown how the two first crossed paths or developed a connection. Representatives for the sitcom star did not respond to the outlet's request for comment on the duo’s public appearance.

The yoga instructor graduated from Rutgers College with Honors in Genetics. She reportedly founded Sisters Yoga and Sisters Yoga School in Fresno in 2006 before selling the business three years later and moving to Los Angeles.

Her Instagram account states that she has been practicing yoga for 25+ years and regularly leads “Transformational Retreats.”

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Matt LeBlanc Is Busy These Days with His Upcoming Crime Drama 'Flint'

Image of Matt LeBlanc is set to star in the upcoming crime drama 'Flint.'
Source: MEGA

Matt LeBlanc is set to star in the upcoming crime drama 'Flint.'

LeBlanc is set to star in an upcoming CBS crime drama, Flint. The 59-year-old will reportedly also be working as an executive producer on the show in addition to headlining it.

The series follows an LAPD detective (LeBlanc) who is just a week away from retirement when he unexpectedly receives a five-year extension to his service.

Burned out after a lifetime in law enforcement, he eventually starts breaking the law to get himself fired.

Image of Evan Katz is expected to collaborate with Matt LeBlanc on 'Flint.'
Source: MEGA

Evan Katz is expected to collaborate with Matt LeBlanc on 'Flint.'

However, his plan backfires, as his unconventional approach to the job only makes him a better detective.

Evan Katz, who worked as an executive producer on the 2001 Kiefer Sutherland-led thriller series 24, is expected to collaborate with LeBlanc in developing the show.

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