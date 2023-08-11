OK Magazine
Jodie Sweetin 'Disappointed' Her Movie Will Air on Great American Family After Candace Cameron Bure's 'Traditional Marriage' Comment

jodie sweetin disappointed movie great american family candace cameron bure
By:

Aug. 11 2023, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

Though Jodie Sweetin's upcoming movie Craft Me a Romance will debut on Great American Family, she's making it clear she doesn't support the network's decision to exclude LGBTQ+ couples from their storylines.

jodie sweetin disappointed movie great american family candace cameron bure
"Sometimes, we, as actors, don't have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold," the actress explained in a new interview. "So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family."

Though the mom-of-two is "disappointed" by the situation, she promised to continue her "mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family" and "any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations."

Sweetin made her stance known last year when Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure stirred up controversy upon signing a contract with GAF, as she stated the channel "will keep traditional marriage at the core ... the kind of stories my family and I love to watch."

Fans claimed her words were homophobic, prompting her to issue a denial and an apology.

jodie sweetin disappointed movie great american family candace cameron bure
"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she wrote in a social media post. "It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised."

jodie sweetin disappointed movie great american family candace cameron bure
"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us," the mom-of-three continued.

"To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you," Bure stated. "To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you."

Despite Sweetin disagreeing with longtime friend, Bure insisted they're not at oods. "When we say we're family, we mean it. I mean, we're family to the core," the actress told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "We're each other's ride or dies. Nothing gets in between all of us."

