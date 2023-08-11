Jodie Sweetin 'Disappointed' Her Movie Will Air on Great American Family After Candace Cameron Bure's 'Traditional Marriage' Comment

"Sometimes, we, as actors, don't have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold," the actress explained in a new interview. "So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family."

Though the mom-of-two is "disappointed" by the situation, she promised to continue her "mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family" and "any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations."