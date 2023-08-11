Jodie Sweetin 'Disappointed' Her Movie Will Air on Great American Family After Candace Cameron Bure's 'Traditional Marriage' Comment
Though Jodie Sweetin's upcoming movie Craft Me a Romance will debut on Great American Family, she's making it clear she doesn't support the network's decision to exclude LGBTQ+ couples from their storylines.
"Sometimes, we, as actors, don't have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold," the actress explained in a new interview. "So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family."
Though the mom-of-two is "disappointed" by the situation, she promised to continue her "mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family" and "any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations."
Sweetin made her stance known last year when Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure stirred up controversy upon signing a contract with GAF, as she stated the channel "will keep traditional marriage at the core ... the kind of stories my family and I love to watch."
Fans claimed her words were homophobic, prompting her to issue a denial and an apology.
"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she wrote in a social media post. "It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised."
- Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's Missing 'Fuller House' Despite Jodie Sweetin Feud: Photos
- Jodie Sweetin Admits She and 'Fuller' House Costar Candace Cameron 'Challenge Each Other' After 'Traditional Marriage' Online Dispute
- John Stamos Names and Shames the Castmate Who Made Him Want to Get 'the F---' Off 'Full House'
"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us," the mom-of-three continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you," Bure stated. "To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you."
Despite Sweetin disagreeing with longtime friend, Bure insisted they're not at oods. "When we say we're family, we mean it. I mean, we're family to the core," the actress told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "We're each other's ride or dies. Nothing gets in between all of us."