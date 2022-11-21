JoJo Siwa Doesn't Think She'll Talk To Candace Cameron Bure Again Following 'Traditional Marriage' Comments: 'That's What's F**ked Up'

The blonde babe stuck up for herself and called out Bure for her distasteful comments.

"As I'm getting older, I'm starting to realize what an impact I really do get to have," the dancer, who came out as gay in January 2021, said, adding that she's embracing "using my voice and platform for something good and to change the world for the better."

"I think that's a really cool position to be in," she continued. "I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody's life, but it's what I believe in. And so to have good people stand behind you with it felt really nice."