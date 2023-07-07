'Fuller House' Feud: Candace Cameron Bure Slaps Down Claims She Asked for Queer Actress Miss Benny to 'Be Removed'
Candace Cameron Bure is trying to clear her name once again.
After former Fuller House star Miss Benny alleged that "one of the Tanner sisters" wanted her queer character, Casey, off Season 4 of the Netflix sitcom, the actress made it clear she never made such a request.
According to a statement from Bure, she "never asked Miss Benny's character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show."
"Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as 'Casey' on the show," the former cohost of The View said, wishing the 24-year-old "only the best."
"We didn't share any scenes together, so we didn't get a chance to talk much while filming on set," Bure explained of their alleged lack of time to get to know each other during production.
Miss Benny took to TikTok on Thursday, July 6, to open up about her experience working on the spinoff show and how she was given a heads-up to steer clear of a particular cast member.
"I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show," the Glamorous star claimed, adding that she was "warned and prepared" that this person's fan base might be encouraged to target her.
While Miss Benny did not explicitly say it was Bure, she revealed she spoke with the other Tanner sister, Jodie Sweetin. In the clip's caption, she wrote, "#fullerhouse #greenscreen #candacebure."
This was hardly the first time the conservative star had been called out for her less-than-stellar behavior. As OK! previously reported, JoJo Siwa — who came out as gay in 2021 — claimed Bure was the "rudest" celebrity she's ever met. The Hallmark actor later refuted the claims.
Page Six obtained the statement from Bure.