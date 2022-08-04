Gabby Petito's Grieving Mom Attacks Brian Laundrie's 'Character' In New Interview

Nearly one year after Gabby Petitio was murdered by abusive fiancé Brian Laundrie, her mother Nicole Schmidt appeared on the Thursday, August 4 episode of Today to discuss the tragedy and bring more awareness to domestic violence.

To start, Schmidt announced she was donating $100,000 from the Gabby Petitio Foundation to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, noting, "Our story begins because of a domestic violence tragedy and we don’t want to see that happen to anybody else."