Gabby Petito's Parents Accuse Cop Of Knowing Brian Laundrie Was 'Emotionally And Mentally Abusing' Slain TikTok Star In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Gabby was reported missing several weeks after their run-in with Moab police. The former couple had been on a cross-country roadtrip together, but Brian sparked concerns for her wellbeing when he mysteriously returned home to Florida alone in his fiancée's van. He later disappeared himself, and shortly after, the social media personality's body was found on September 21, 2021.

Following more than a month-long manhunt, Brian's remains were discovered in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where he had taken his own life. Near the remnants of his body, a journal was discovered in which he confessed to Gabby's murder.

"I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made," he wrote at the time. "I panicked, I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her."