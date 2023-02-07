New Photo Of Gabby Petito's Blood-Smeared Face Released After Her Parents Hurl $50 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit At Police

A shocking new photo may help Gabby Petito's parents win the $50 million wrongful death lawsuit they hurled against the Moab, Utah, police.

As OK! reported, Petito's family filed docs after their daughter's body was found, as they believe if police did their job correctly and noticed her injuries and fearful demeanor, they may have been able to prevent her abusive fiancé, Brian Laundrie, from killing her.