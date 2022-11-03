Gabby Petito's Family Hits Moab Police With $50 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Gabby Petito's family has sued the Moab City police department for the wrongful death of the late TikTok star, claiming the officers were negligent in their handling of the situation after stopping Gabby, 22, and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, 23, only two weeks before her tragic death.

Last August, law enforcement spoke with the weeping social media influencer after locals called 911 warning them that Brian had been physically abusive with her. However, officers failed to make any arrests and identified Gabby as the aggressor.

The following month, her body was discovered near Grand Teton National Park near where the former couple had been camping.