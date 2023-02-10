'Bachelorette' Star Erich Schwer Is Looking For A 'Fiery Romance' After Split From Ex-Fiancée Gabby Windey

Instead of feeling any form of regret from his relationship with Windey, Schwer says he "tries to look at all areas of my life with a growth mindset, and always learn from my experiences."

"I will say that I struggled personally with my mental health during my last relationship, and wish I could have coped with them better," the aspiring model admits to OK!. "I was learning how to navigate the loss of my father and a new engagement, all at once, and on a public scale nonetheless. There were times I felt lost and unmotivated, and unfortunately this transferred into a few different areas of my life. I didn't have the tools I’ve since learned on how to handle the pressure and pain I was feeling."