'The View' Panelists Slammed for 'Disappointing' Reactions After 'Bachelorette' Star Gabby Windey Reveals She's Dating a Woman
While Gabby Windey might be the ultimate "girl's girl," her fans don't find The View panelists to have the same energy.
On Wednesday, August 2, the former Bachelorette star made a guest appearance on the daytime talk show, where she decided to reveal for the first time that she was dating a woman named Robby Hoffman.
"I always just want to live my truth, and my story," the 32-year-old explained while sitting at the panelists' table. "And so I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is like a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl!"
As the cameras panned to catch The View hosts' reactions, Sunny Hostin admitted she "didn't see that twist coming," to which Windey noted: "I don't think anyone did. No, not even me."
"I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it. I think, you know, when this happens, there’s some shame, obviously, surrounding it," the television personality detailed.
After her guest appearance, Windey and The View shared a joint Instagram post highlighting the announcement, causing fans of the stunning celebrity to express their disgust with the panelists' reaction to the surprising revelation.
- Whoopi Goldberg Admits She Could Not Wait to Get Out of Every Marriage She's Ever Been in: 'I Was So Glad'
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Labeled a 'Phony' by 'The View' Fans After Dissing Former Boss Donald Trump: 'She Chose to Work for Him'
- 'You Can't Say That!': Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines Scold Joy Behar on 'The View' for Her Bold Statement About Kylie Jenner's Plastic Surgery
"The way the panel looked at her don’t sit right with me. If you support her enough to have her on your show, support her when asking the questions and support her even more once she gives her answer," one fan wrote in the comments section of the video, as another added, "The hosts reactions are very telling and immediately made me so uncomfortable and poor Gabby who literally had to react for herself."
TikTok sensation Katie Kelly stood up for Windey, writing: "So happy for you! Incredibly disappointed with the panel. I’m shocked to see not only their blatant disrespect when interrupting you, but also how they were SILENT when you literally came out on their show on live TV. They should be so honored and celebratory of you to have such a special and treasured moment on their show."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I know these can be tough waters to navigate and you might not have all the answers to all the questions that will be thrown your way, but it is so nice to see you so happy and in love!! 🏳️🌈 I wish that this could have been more liberating and celebratory than how it (at least to me) came off but this is so amazing!!! So happy for you!! 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈," Kelly concluded.
Windey was engaged to Erich Schwer upon conclusion of Season 19 of The Bachelorette, however, the duo broke things off two months later.