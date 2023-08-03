'Bachelorette' Star Erich Schwer Admits He's 'Really Happy' for Ex-Fiancée Gabby Windey After Revealing New Girlfriend
Gabby Windey is so in love, and her ex-fiancé, Erich Schwer — reacted to the news.
"I'm really happy for her. I wish her nothing but love and happiness," the television personality exclusively tells OK! after his Bachelorette costar and former flame revealed she was dating a woman named Robby Hoffman.
Windey made the shocking revelation during the Wednesday, August 2, episode of The View.
"I always just want to live my truth, and my story," the 32-year-old explained during the live episode. "And so I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is like a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl!"
Regarding her sexuality, Windey explained: "I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it. I think, you know, when this happens, there’s some shame, obviously, surrounding it."
After announcing her new relationship on TV, the stunning celebrity took to social media to share some of her and Hoffman's cutest moments together thus far.
"Told you I’m a girls girl!!" Windey captioned the Instagram carousel featuring recent highlights from the lovebirds' lives.
Schwer popped the question to Windey during the Bachelorette Season 19 finale, which aired in September 2022, however, the couple called it quits on their relationship just two months later.
While the called off engagement inevitably came with some heartbreak, Schwer became equally ready to get back into the dating game.
"I want to find my best friend, someone that I can vibe with every day. I want a partnership where we can lean on and support each other through the highs and lows," Schwer explained to OK! during an interview back in February, days before he called model Elizabeth Turner his "valentine," sparking romance rumors. "Someone open to adventure, but also down for the occasional White Lotus binge-watch in one sitting. And, fiery romance. Because at the end of the day, I’m a hopeful romantic. That’s not too much to ask for... right?"
"Right now, I’m focused on being very intentional with my time and who I spend it with. I can say I’m finally in a place where I am allowing myself to meet new people," Schwer detailed.