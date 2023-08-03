'Bachelorette' Star Erich Schwer Admits He's 'Really Happy' for Ex-Fiancée Gabby Windey After Revealing New Girlfriend

Regarding her sexuality, Windey explained: "I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it. I think, you know, when this happens, there’s some shame, obviously, surrounding it."

After announcing her new relationship on TV, the stunning celebrity took to social media to share some of her and Hoffman's cutest moments together thus far.

"Told you I’m a girls girl!!" Windey captioned the Instagram carousel featuring recent highlights from the lovebirds' lives.