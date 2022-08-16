Gabrielle Brooks Flaunts Revenge Body After Liam Hemsworth Split
Gabriella Brooks is feeling herself in the newly single chapter of her life.
Seemingly showing ex Liam Hemsworth what he's missing out on, the model flaunted her slim frame on Tuesday, August 16, in a figure-hugging black strapless jumpsuit that was completed with fingerless gloves that stretched up to the top of her arm.
With her blonde locks down in a messy yet stylish do and a black Saint Laurent bag in hand, Brooks looked into the camera, posing effortlessly for her sexy snaps posted to Instagram.
Brooks shared similar model shots to her Instagram Story, spicing up the look with the addition of a black Yankees baseball cap.
The bombshell's stunning photos come on the heels of reports that she and The Hunger Games actor called it quits following a near-three-year romance. According to an insider, Miley Cyrus' ex-husband, 32, was the one who ended things "a couple of months ago," a decision that left the 26-year-old "heartbroken."
"He didn’t want to be tied down and work has picked up since the pandemic ended," a source offered of why the handsome hunk decided to pull the plug.
The former flames first sparked romance rumors back in December 2019 when they were spotted having lunch with Hemsworth's parents.
As for whether his family preferred the model or the former child star, "[They] think she’s a much better fit for their son than Miley," spilled a source, who added of his parents: "Craig and Leonie adore Gabriella."
Though Hemsworth's relationship with Cyrus, 29, was highly publicized, his romance with Brooks was anything but, which was how the blonde babe preferred it.
“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” Brooks previously shared. “And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself.”
Hemsworth and Cyrus first met in 2009 while filming The Last Song. Though they broke off their relationship shortly after getting engaged in 2012, Hollywood's former golden couple later reunited in 2015. After tying the knot in December 2018, Hemsworth and the songstress decided to split in August 2019 and finalized their divorce in the beginning of 2020.